Voting opens for Norman City Council, NPS Board Office 3, near $354 million bond proposal

Today, Norman voters will decide on ballots featuring eight candidates for Norman City Council ward seats, four contenders for Norman Public School Board of Education’s Office 3 seat and a $353.9 million NPS bond.
Ward 1
Austin Ball
Austin Ball, a U.S. military veteran, hopes to replace incumbent Brandi Studley as Ward 1’s city council member.
He aims to make Norman residents proud by bringing back “common sense values” to Norman City Council, according to his donation site.
Ball plans to address three main issues in Ward 1: crime, homelessness and lack of support for local businesses. Ball also said he supports the fight for increased affordable housing in Norman, but the solution to homelessness needs to be more comprehensive.
Brandi Studley
On Jan. 13, Ward 1 City Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned from her position and the candidacy race. However, her name will still appear on the ballot as she did not remove it before the filing period ended.
If she receives the majority of votes in Ward 1, a special election will be conducted.
Ward 3
Kelly Lynn
Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn is running for reelection despite the City of Norman asking him to step down after he was found potentially holding dual office illegally.
In 2021, Lynn defeated former Ward 3 Councilmember Alison Petrone in a runoff election.
During his time on council, Lynn voted for the motion to purchase a $353,000 BearCat, an armored rescue vehicle. He also strongly opposed the motion for an affordable housing complex in August 2022.
Bree Montoya
Bree Montoya is challenging Lynn for the Ward 3 seat. She told OU Daily that she understands the importance of funding the Norman Police Department, and believes the department has all the required equipment to do its job.
Montoya said her main goals are passing a stormwater initiative and alleviating the city’s operating budget. Additionally, Montoya said homelessness is an important issue to address and she wants to do her part to help people back on their feet.
Ward 5
Rachar Tortorello
Incumbent Ward 5 Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello is running for a second term, following his win over then-incumbent Michael Nash in the 2021 election. Currently, he serves on the council’s finance committee and works with the city’s Volunteer Emergency Response Team.
During his time on council, Tortorello has actively advocated for the anti-turnpike movement following the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s ACCESS Oklahoma project and said the turnpike is the ward’s most pressing issue.
Tortorello said secondary issues include bridge repair and emergency response times. As far as city-wide issues, Tortorello said homelessness and public safety funding are his priorities.
Michael Nash
Nash seeks a second term on city council after losing his Ward 5 seat to Tortorello in 2021.
If elected, Nash told OU Daily he hopes to return professionalism and nonpartisanship to council. Additionally, Nash said he believes the city should be doing more in terms of the turnpike, adding that it is one of his inspirations for running.
Nash also founded the anti-turnpike grassroots organization Pike Off OTA in response to OTA’s ACCESS announcement and currently serves as its president.
Cindi Tuccillo
If elected, Cindi Tuccillo plans to give Ward 5 residents a voice in council decisions, according to her campaign website. She is running to “fight for families, faith and our future.”
According to her website, Tuccillo is endorsed by the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association.
Ward 7
Stephen Holman
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman is running unopposed for his sixth term in office.
Holman told OU Daily one of his greatest accomplishments on council was improving the public transit system. His goals for the next term include finding solutions to reduce or maintain stormwater and updating the city’s comprehensive plan, which Norman uses to guide its plan for growth.
Norman Public Schools
NPS Board Office 3 Seat
Four candidates filed for the Office 3 seat on the Norman Public School Board, after NPS Board of Education President Cindy Nashert’s announcement that she will not seek reelection.
Gary Barksdale, an OU math professor, is seeking the seat for a second time after losing to Nashert in 2013. According to Barksdale’s campaign website, as an educator and parent, he seeks to represent parents first and foremost.
Kathleen Kennedy, former executive director of communications and public relations at Oklahoma City Public Schools, also filed for candidacy. Kennedy is also the president and CEO of the Center for Communication and Engagement, a public relations firm catering to schools. If elected, Kennedy plans to unite students, parents and teachers through communication and cooperation.
Annette Price, public relations and outreach coordinator for OU, announced her candidacy in November. If elected, she aims for transparency, respect for teachers, access to technology and classroom materials and making education that is designed for all students, according to her campaign website.
Another candidate, Kini Vaughn, a 20-year-old student at the Moore Norman Technology Center, pulled out of the race earlier this month due to a “family emergency.” Vaughn’s name will still appear on the ballot, along with Price, Kennedy and Barksdale, because they did not withdraw from the race before the Dec. 9 deadline.
Norman Public Schools Bond
During the Feb. 14, election, Norman residents will also vote for a $353.9 million bond, proposing a catalog of additions and renovations to Norman Public Schools.
The bond includes the $24 million expansion for the Norman North High School football stadium and infrastructure improvements to NPS schools.
The money for the bond comes from the county’s sinking millage fund, which is designed to pay for capital improvements that have been approved through voting, according to NPS. If approved by voters, it will not increase the millage rate for Norman residents.
Tuesday’s ballot will feature two propositions as school transportation bond issues must be listed separately. The first proposition is for $349.8 million and the second, specifically featuring school transportation items, is for $4.1 million.
For more information on where, when and how to vote, visit the Cleveland County Election Board website.
This story was edited by Karoline Leonard and Alexia Aston. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
