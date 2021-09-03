You are the owner of this article.
Unite Norman co-founder announces Nicole Kish's 2022 mayoral campaign with hopes to defeat Mayor Breea Clark

nicolekish

Nicole Kish, a local optometrist and member of Unite Norman, speaks at the June 8 Norman City Council budget meeting. 

 Screenshot via the City of Norman's YouTube page

Nicole Kish, a local optometrist and member of Unite Norman, announced her intention to run for mayor in the Feb. 8, 2022 city election.

Unite Norman co-founder Sassan Moghadam announced Kish’s campaign Wednesday afternoon on the group’s media outreach page. The post was a public letter directed at conservative candidate Larry Hiekkila after he posted his campaign announcement to the Facebook page, seeking Unite Norman votes. 

Moghadam extended an invitation to a candidate forum hosted by Unite Norman to Hiekkila, which he declined after citing a change in “political geography” caused by Kish’s entrance into the mayoral race. 

“Norman now has that qualified candidate that can beat Clark. … Dr. Kish is a respected veteran and someone that has worked tirelessly for the last year in trying to better this community,” Moghadam wrote.

Kish joins a short list of candidates, including Hiekkila and incumbent Mayor Breea Clark

Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, Kish graduated with a doctorate in optometry from Pacific University in Oregon after obtaining her undergraduate degree from East Illinois University. She worked in Dallas, Texas before relocating to Norman, opening her own practice in 1999. Kish also served as an Air Force optometrist for four years. 

Kish’s involvement in Unite Norman dates back to the group’s founding, after the city council’s decision to reduce budgetary increases to the Norman Police Department’s by $865,000. The group’s members began collecting petition signatures in June 2020, demanding Clark and four other council members be recalled.

Kish traveled to Washington D.C. alongside Ward 5 councilmember Rarchar Tortorello in January 2021 to attend former President Donald Trump’s “#StopTheSteal” rally, which transitioned into the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, according to a Facebook post. Neither has admitted to being involved with the storming of the Capitol. 

Rarcharandnicoleindc

Nicole Kish and Ward 5 councilmember Rarchar Tortorello post about traveling to Washington D.C. before the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. 

Kish also filed a lawsuit seeking at least $500,000 in damages, claiming that her practice has suffered financially and she was forced to hire an off-duty police officer in response to threats made towards her. The suit was filed against three Norman citizens who posted about Kish’s Washington presence on their personal and city council ward Facebook pages. This case was later dismissed.

Kish has not officially received Unite Norman’s endorsement. Moghadam noted in his letter that Unite Norman’s board will “make those recommendations” after all candidates have announced their campaigns. 

Peggy Dodd is a journalism freshman and news reporter at The Daily.

