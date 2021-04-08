You are the owner of this article.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark announces bid for reelection in 2022

Breea Clark

Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced her reelection campaign in a YouTube video. 

 Screenshot by Marien Lopez-Medina/The Daily

Norman Mayor Breea Clark officially announced Wednesday night she’s running for reelection in the mayoral election Feb. 8, 2022.

Clark said in a video posted on her Twitter account after her birthday party that Norman “has been through a lot,” and she highlighted the changes made in Norman before 2020.

“We made great efforts to invest in our future. From supporting public transportation to investing in public health, we look to the future and imagine what our community could become and the services that could provide for residents,” Clark said in the video. “We cut ribbons on long-awaited Norman Forward projects and took great strides on our mission to live out our city’s  motto — building an inclusive community — and we worked hard to build relationships with friends and neighbors, both here and abroad.”

In the video, Clark said 2020 was a “historically challenging year” for Norman as COVID-19 began to affect the town. 

Clark has also faced personal challenges over the past year, like receiving death threats and being targeted as a result of Norman’s COVID-19 response. According to an article from The Oklahoman, local female politicians from Norman and Oklahoma City, including Clark, have reported a rise in sexism and bullying as a result of their leadership.

“These women are all experiencing stress, sexism and name-calling due to the pandemic. It's the same treatment minority politicians have to deal with throughout their careers,” Clark said in the article. "Women are tough, and you don’t run for office unless you have thick skin," Clark said. "Now that we're here, we’re not going anywhere.”

Clark said in the video she has been proud of the “kindness, strength, innovation, and most of all resilience” she saw in the community. She asked residents to support her campaign, as she will focus on the future. 

“We've led the way in bold action to protect residents, innovative ways to connect with residents while they were safer at home, and supported small businesses in the arts, as we move towards the end of the COVID 19 pandemic,” Clark said. “As we move beyond COVID-19 for the brighter future for our city, we will continue to read leadership that is innovative and courageous. Join me as we continue our progress with an eye not on where we've been, but where we can go.”

Marien López-Medina is an international student and United World Colleges alumna from Nicaragua. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in public and nonprofit administration and works as a news reporter for The Daily.

