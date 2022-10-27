Pinnacle Awards

The College Media Association honors the best college media organizations and individual work with the Pinnacle Awards

 Courtesy of the College Media Association

The OU Daily’s website and its Crimson Quarterly magazine were named the best in their respective college media categories Thursday in the College Media Association’s Pinnacle Awards presented in Washington, D.C.

The Daily finished second in the category of college media outlet of the year.

In the four-year website category, second place went to Kent State’s KentWired, third place to The Daily Texan and honorable mentions to Western Kentucky’s College Heights Herald and South Carolina’s Daily Gamecock. The category recognizes excellence in overall coverage, content and content delivery, design, reporting, writing and editing, multimedia, special projects, cross-platform integration, service to the campus community and interactivity.

In the four-year feature magazine category, second place went to Ball State’s Ball Bearings Magazine, third place to North Florida’s Spinnaker and honorable mentions to Alabama’s Nineteen Fifty-Six and Drake’s Political Review. The category recognizes excellence in coverage and content; design, graphics and illustrations; photography; and reporting, writing and editing.

In the college media outlet category, first place went to Indiana’s Daily Student, third place to Penn State’s Daily Collegian and honorable mentions to Alabama’s Crimson White and Calvin University’s Chimes. The category recognizes outlets that deliver stellar information to audiences through multiple channels: the written word, the spoken word, photography, and video. Judges consider both print and web design, the use of web tech and even apps, the integration of social media into news coverage, and the day-in-day-out quality and quantity of coverage. Judges evaluated entries based on reporting quality, distribution (multiple ways/platforms), frequency of updates, and reach/interaction. 

All work judged spanned June 2021-June 2022, spanning the tenures of Daily editors Jillian Taylor (summer 2021), Blake Douglas (fall 2021-spring 2022) and Jazz Wolfe (summer 2022). 

The win marks Crimson Quarterly’s first top overall finish in the magazine category. Founded in 2015, CQ became the longform journalism successor to Sooner yearbook, which ceased operations in 2019 following the publication of its 110th edition. The Daily’s website also finished first in 2019 and second in 2018. The Daily, as a media outlet, has been named among the nation’s best five times in the past six years, finishing first in 2019 and second in 2017, 2018, 2020 and this year.  

OU Student Media newsroom adviser

Seth Prince advises the newsroom operations of OU Student Media, including The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine. He is also an adjunct instructor for Gaylord College.

