OU students cite education, reproductive rights as incentives for young voters to participate in midterms

As the 2022 midterm elections approach on Nov. 8, education, the reversal of Roe v. Wade, student loan debt relief and gun violence will be considered by voters at OU.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Gov. Kevin Stitt will compete in the Oklahoma gubernatorial election this year. Jena Nelson (D-OK) and Secretary of Education Ryan Walters (R-OK) will face off this November for the state superintendent of public instruction position. Oklahoma also has both senate seats and all five congressional seats up for election this cycle.
Weslie Griffin, an OU Student Government Association External Affairs Committee chair, believes the biggest thing on the ballot this cycle is education.
Walters has received pushback for a comment he made on the campaign trail saying he would restrict federal funding to Oklahoma public schools to “limit federal oversight.” Federal funding is an important issue and opinions differ by party, said Charles Finocchiaro, an OU political science professor.
“For conservatives, the appeal of (ceasing) federal funding would mean less federal involvement in state public schools, but from the liberal (viewpoint), this funding is important for (providing) money to underfunded schools,” Finocchiaro said.
According to Griffin, federal funding makes up a very large part of the total funding for Oklahoma public schools, so the superintendent election could impact many students. Approximately 11 percent of Oklahoma public school funding comes from federal revenue.
Walters also recently called to revoke the teaching license of Summer Boismier, a former Norman High School teacher who resigned on Aug. 23 after placing a QR code in her classroom to the Brooklyn Library Books Unbanned. Boismier was accused of violating House Bill 1775, which prohibits public schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
“There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom. Ms. Boismier’s providing access to banned and pornographic material to students is unacceptable and we must ensure she doesn’t go to another district and do the same thing,” Walters wrote in a statement about Boismier’s actions. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Oklahoma and I speak for parents across the state who are demanding swift and immediate action.”
Aside from public education, Lacey Lewis, SGA congress chair, cited student loan forgiveness as a major concern for the midterm elections. Last month, President Joe Biden’s administration outlined its student debt relief plan, canceling up to $10,000 in debt and $20,000 for those who received a Pell Grant.
“In general, as a (college) student, you have so much to care about,” Lewis said. “President Biden just forgave a portion of student debt. … It’s important to be an informed voter … and know what (each candidate) is going to do for you as a student.”
At OU, the largest number of out-of-state students come from Texas, making up approximately 21.3 percent of the student body. During the upcoming election, Texans will vote in their gubernatorial race between Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke and Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott.
Many Texans were angered at Abbott’s response to the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.
“It’s definitely an issue that’s going to be more on the minds of young people … (especially) if you’re in college having recently come through elementary and secondary (school),” Finocchiaro said.
On a national level, Lewis and Griffin both cited reproductive rights issues as pending topics this year. Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, taking away the federal right to an abortion and privacy in healthcare.
“If you’re particularly passionate about what happened with the Supreme Court’s decision, then I definitely think that would make you want to go to the polls,” Lewis said.
Midterm elections often serve as a referendum on the sitting president and the incumbent party’s performance.
Griffin said he believes the midterms will reflect how much trust voters have in Democrats and the Biden administration. Nationally, voters will see if public opinion around Biden has recovered since the time of higher inflation and higher gas prices. As of Oct. 5, 53 percent of Americans disapproved of Biden, according to data from Reuters.
Over the past election cycles, student voter turnout has increased. Student votership more than doubled in the last midterm elections, increasing from 19 percent in 2014 to 40 percent in 2018, and has been on the rise since. There’s also been a large uptick in female voters across some states, including Oklahoma, by about 35 percent since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
“Students tend to be more liberal … so, their (voting habits) may be a reaction to (past conservative administrations),” said Michael Crespin, OU political science professor.
Crespin said there has also been more of a national movement to get college students to vote across the U.S. On OU’s campus, SGA and Oklahoma Votes held a National Voter Registration Day event on Sept. 20 on the South Oval, in the Oklahoma Memorial Union and on the Walker/Adams Mall to help students, in state and out of state, get registered to vote.
In 2020, OU had a voting rate of 63.5 percent, a 14.3 percent increase from 2016. Crespin said registering students tends to be the hardest part of the voting process, so SGA and Oklahoma Votes’ efforts will make a large impact.
“At OU, we’ve seen an increase in youth voting,” Crespin said. “We’re still a little below the national average, but we’re increasing year after year which is what you want to see.”
The last day to register to vote in Oklahoma is Oct. 14, and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
“It is essential to stay politically active in whatever way we students can,” said Zack Lissau, SGA president. “Vote. ... Volunteer for a campaign either at the local, state or federal level. … Our generation is the future. We can’t miss this moment. It’s a critical time in our nation.”
