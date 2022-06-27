All 5 of Oklahoma’s U.S. House of Representatives seats are up for election in Tuesday’s primary

All five of Oklahoma’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are in this Tuesday’s primary election. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), Rep. Frank D. Lucas (R-Okla), Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) and Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) are all seeking reelection, whereas the current representative for Oklahoma’s District 2, Markwayne Mullin, is instead running to replace Sen. Jim Inhofe in the U.S. Senate.
District 1
Kevin Hern (R)
Rep. Kevin Hern, the owner of multiple McDonald’s franchises in Tulsa, was sworn into Congress in 2018 to represent Oklahoma’s District 1.
During his time in the House, Hern has been outspoken about his anti-abortion stance, sponsoring multiple bills to restrict abortion access across the U.S. He co-sponsored the Defund Planned Parenthood Act and believes life begins at conception.
Hern hopes to solve the issue of national debt if reelected, and believes the federal government needs a more balanced budget. He also supports congressional term limits, securing the U.S.’ southern border and protect the Second Amendment.
Hern will not have a primary on Tuesday and will instead face two other opponents in the general election.
Adam Martin (D)
Raised in Wagoner, Adam Martin hopes to bring about common sense gun control reform and expand affordable and accessible healthcare, if elected.
Martin also believes public schools need more equitable funding and expand early childhood education. Martin hopes to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour and “adopt equal pay for equal work,” according to his campaign website. Martin supports abortion rights and does not support the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
If elected, Martin hopes to expand social security benefits, build affordable housing, overturn former President Donald Trump’s tax plan and expand Medicare coverage.
Martin is running for the Democratic candidacy unopposed, and he will be on the ballot in November.
Evelyn L. Rogers (I)
Evelyn L. Rogers works as a librarian at Tulsa Community College and hopes to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District.
Rogers previously ran for this seat as a Republican in 2016 but lost to then incumbent Jim Bridenstine in the primary. She also ran as a Republican for U.S. Senator in 2014 and for House District 71 in 2012 but lost both races.
Rogers does not have a campaign website or social media.
District 2
Guy Barker (R)
Secretary-Treasurer of the Quapaw Nation Guy Barker aims to promote affordable energy, which will reduce gasoline prices as he claims on his campaign website, stop inflation, fund law enforcement and focus on border security.
Barker is the founder of Flying B. Barker, an oil and gas company, which he said provided him a skill set that is needed in the U.S. Congress.
John Bennett (R)
Former House District 2 Representative John Bennett announced his bid in March, running under the slogan “conservative to the core.” Prior to his win in 2010, Bennett served in the Marine Corps. He left the House in 2018 but was elected chairman of the state GOP in 2021.
Major aspects of his campaign include supporting “America first” policies, promoting Judeo-Christian principles and protecting the Second Amendment.
Along with his endorsements from the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association and Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights, Bennett also advertises the support of Gun Owners of America and has an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association.
Bennett holds anti-abortion views, sponsoring Senate Bill 1552 — which would allow physicians’ medical licenses to be revoked if they were to perform an abortion — during his time as a representative. This bill was later vetoed by then-governor Mary Fallin.
Fallin also vetoed SB 1212, sponsored by Bennett, which would’ve allowed firearms to be carried without a license.
House Bill 2177, nicknamed the “The 10 Commandments Bill,” which allowed for a statue of the biblical 10 Commandments to be placed on public property, was authored by Bennett and signed into law in May 2018.
In 2017, Bennett received backlash from the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Oklahoma after refusing to meet with and handing a group of three Muslim students visiting his office a questionnaire with questions about the Quran regarding spousal abuse and Sharia Law.
In a statement to KFOR in May 2017, Bennett denied refusing to meet with the students and said that the questionnaire was left to “provoke thought.”
In April, Bennett criticized the Oklahoma v. McGirt ruling and called for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation to be disestablished by Congress in an interview with the Washington Examiner, bringing backlash from tribal leaders.
Dustin Roberts (R)
Dustin Roberts, Navy veteran and small business owner, was elected to Oklahoma House District 21 in 2010, and as he was terming out of the state House of Representatives, he announced a run for Congress in March.
According to his campaign website, part of Roberts’ campaign focuses on national and border security. Specifically, Roberts claims he will work to complete a border wall, deport “criminal aliens” and end the funding of sanctuary cities.
Other focuses revolve around jobs and the country’s economy, wherein Roberts claims that he will reduce government regulations and dependency. With an "A" rating from the NRA, he aims to “protect” the rights of gun owners.
Roberts wants to improve the Department of Veteran Affairs and work to keep VA centers open in more rural areas. “Fully funding” the military takes a spot on his top-priority list.
Clint Johnson (R)
A former Marine and deputy in the Cherokee County Sheriff’s department, Clint Johnson promises “fight” for Oklahoman values and “secure” the American promise for the next generation according to his campaign website.
While Johnson’s campaign website does not feature any specific issues, it does include a pledge built around a Ronald Reagan quote that promises to ensure “freedom” from generation to generation.
Chris Schiller (R)
Pharmacist and OU alum Chris Schiller announced his campaign in March, promising to continue support former President Donald Trump’s “American First” policies that prioritize jobs and manufacturing.
A lifetime member of the NRA, Schiller supports the Second Amendment. He also advertises his anti-abortion views, saying he is fully against the practice without exception and believes life begins at conception.
Schiller has his own three-step plan to “end the crisis” at the southern border, which includes detaining and deporting “100%” of illegal immigrants, doubling the number of border patrol and ICE officers, and impeaching and removing President Joseph Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Schiller has participated in a series of pledges, including tax reform, U.S. Congressional term limits and the “Keep Nine” Pledge that speaks against adding more members to the U.S. Supreme Court.
He’s signed the American Principles Project’s Big Family Pledge, which promotes prohibiting transgender females from participating in girls’ sports, not allowing children to undergo gender transitional procedures and advocating against critical race theory in schools.
Marty Quinn (R)
Oklahoma State Senator for District 2 Marty Quinn launched his bid in March. Quinn also served as a state representative from 2010 to 2014 and currently serves as the Oklahoma State Chairman for the National Association of Christian Lawmakers.
Advocating for the defunding of Planned Parenthood and “life-affirming” alternatives like adoption agencies, Quinn holds his anti-abortion views as a priority for his plans in Washington.
Quinn said he’s a “staunch defender” of the Second Amendment on his campaign website, vowing to oppose red flag laws and gun buy-back programs. Other priorities including support military and national security efforts as well as promoting religious freedom.
In 2020, Quinn co-authored a series of bills with state senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) that would’ve honored Trump with a section of the Route 66 highway named after the former president, along with two special license plates.
SB 1384 would’ve allowed Oklahomans to purchase license plates for $35 that read either “Make America Great Again” or “Keep America Great,” two of Trump’s campaign slogans. $20 of the price goes towards a designated organization.
Both senators clarified that funds would not go towards Trump’s reelection bid, though The Washington Post reported that the plates could have still violated campaign finance laws. Both bills died during the 2020 Legislative session.
Johnny Teehee (R)
Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee aims to fully fund law enforcement, ban critical race theory and other “Woke ideology” from educational and government institutions and work to slow inflation according to his campaign website.
Teehee is anti-abortion, believing life begins at conception and working to end the federal funding of Planned Parenthood and “other abortion providers.” Teehee is an “ardent believer” in the Second Amendment, promising to “fight back” against attempt to take guns away from Americans.
Claiming that building a border wall will stop the flow of drugs into the United States, Teehee emphasizes how Americans "suffer" due to the state of the southern border.
Avery Frix (R)
State Representative and OU alum Avery Frix is a “pro-Trump” and “pro-life” conservative and lists his values on his campaign website as faith, family, freedom and firearms “in that order.”
His campaign priorities include “outlawing” abortion, banning critical race theory, ensure “election integrity,” “protecting” girls’ sports and advocating for the Second Amendment. Frix is a "long-time supporter" of the NRA.
Aiming to “rebuild” America the “right” way, Frix promises to fight “tirelessly” alongside Trump, adding that he believes President Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are "destroying" all of the work the former president achieved.
Rhonda Hopkins (R)
Former candidate for the District 86 Oklahoma representative Rhonda Hopkins doesn’t have a campaign website, though in her campaign announcement video to the Muskogee Politico, she criticized Mullin and U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s handling of social security.
She did not discuss any other parts of a political platform during this video, nor on her personal Facebook page.
David Derby (R)
Former state representative David Derby aims to implement “conservative” fiscal principles to fight inflation by ensuring lower taxes and enforces an “America First” plan according to his campaign website.
Derby plans to propose the Vet’s Choice Act, which will permit veterans the right to choose their own doctor and medical provider. Being anti-abortion “without apology,” Derby calls abortion “the greatest evil” in the country, adding his support in streamlining the adoption process.
Promising to work towards open the Keystone Pipeline, Derby expressed his priority of the country becoming energy independent. He also added his support for voter ID requirements nationwide in hopes of preventing fraud.
Pamela Gordon (R)
Former school superintendent and U.S. Marine Corp contractor, Pamela Gordon lists her campaign priorities on her website, including border security, opening the Keystone Pipeline and preventing vaccine mandates.
Gordon is “unequivocally” anti-abortion, stating she will be a “voice for the voiceless.” She also vows or reject any laws that would infringe on Second Amendment rights and promises to fully fund law enforcement.
Gordon plans to advocate for the “agri-industry” in Congress, along with advocating for veterans and defending the U.S. election system.
Wes Nofire (R)
Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire wants to lead Oklahoma in find a solution to “protect” all Oklahomas following the McGirt decision according to his campaign website, while vowing to vote against the “radical left” in Washington.
Promising the “fight” for “each and every” one of Americans’ rights, Nofire supports the Second Amendment, is against abortion and promise to protect the right of parents in classrooms and curriculums.
Nofire aims to make the United States completely energy independent and focus on border security.
Erick P. Wyatt (R)
Retired Army Combat Veteran Erick P. Wyatt does not have a campaign website, but said during his campaign announcement video for District 2 that he has prayed for guidance and decided to drop his bid for the state house and focus on Mullin’s seat.
Wyatt summed up his campaign in three points, “God, family and country,” saying the United States must “return” to Judeo-Christian values in order to sustain. He continued by saying if Americans’ Second Amendment rights were to be infringe, all rights would be lost.
Wyatt is anti-abortion. He also advocates for "protecting the born" by proposing legislation that would require businesses to work with law enforcement in child abduction cases before a subpoena is filed.
Wyatt also focused on increasing border security and promising to impeach Biden following his choice to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.
Josh Brecheen (R)
Former Oklahoma state senator Josh Brecheen aims to reduce Washington’s influence in citizens’ daily lives, supporting Congressional term limits according to his campaign website. Brecheen placed a limit of four terms on himself, if elected.
Brecheen vows to support border security measures, cut federal spending, fund law enforcements and advocate against tax increases.
Believing that the federal government should play no role in education, Brecheen says power should be placed within the parents of school children. Brecheen is anti-abortion and strong supports the Second Amendment.
Naomi Andrews (D)
Employee of the Kingsley-Kleimann Group and mother of four Noami Andrews is the only Democratic candidate, receiving the party’s nomination.
She pledged to defend Tribal sovereignty, work with tribal governments and condemned candidates who have spoken against the Tribes on her campaign website.
On her Twitter, Andrews advocated for updating the Americans with Disabilities Act and encouraged full support of African Americans and 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals all year round.
If you support fathers—show it, don’t just say it.If you support Black people—show it, don’t just say it.If you support LGBTQIA2S+ people—show it, don’t just say it.And if you say you are pro-life or all lives matter—show it with compassion.— Naomi Andrews for Congress (@NaomiForOK) June 19, 2022
“Bulldog” Ben Robinson (I)
Former State Senator “Bulldog” Ben Robinson is the only independent on the ballot, though he does not have a campaign website or any official social media.
In an interview with the Tahlequah Daily Press, Robinson discussed a need for campaign finance reform, bipartisanship and gun reform.
Robinson apologized for not being informed on 2SLGBTQIA+ matters, but stated he hopes people treat everyone equally under the law. He also stated that no one is “in favor of” abortions, but he supports women and their physician’s decisions.
District 3
Frank D. Lucas (R)
Rep. Frank D. Lucas (R-Okla.) is seeking reelection to the U.S. House, and his campaign focuses on securing the country’s southern border, supporting the U.S. military and lowering taxes.
Lucas hopes to improve the economy by lowering taxes and increasing jobs, according to his campaign website. Lucas also believes the world has become “increasingly dangerous” and supports increased funding for the military, especially the Air Force. Lucas also hopes to solve the national debt.
Wade Burleson (R)
Wade Burleson hopes to win the party’s nomination over Lucas in the primary, saying he is not the representative conservatives are asking for because he votes align with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Burleson wants to secure the southern border and stop illegal immigration. He also encourages fossil fuel production and wants to protect the industry from limitations. He supports congressional term limits and hopes to stop communism and socialism from entering the country.
Burleson is endorsed by Don Spencer, President of the Oklahoma Second Ammendment Association, and Bob Linn , President of the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
Stephen Butler (R)
Stephen Butler does not have a campaign website or social media.
Jeremiah A. Ross (D)
Jeremiah A. Ross is the only Democrat running in this election and will not have a primary. Ross does not have a campaign website or social media.
District 4
Tom Cole (R)
Incumbent Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) has served Congressional District 4 since 2002. He is an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Nation and the longest-serving Native American in the U.S. House.
Cole’s website says that he is a supporter of the second amendment, national security and pro-life. It also says he supports veterans and that his father is an Air Force veteran.
Over 300,000 people in District 4 voted in the 2020, with Cole receiving 67.8 percent of the vote.
James Taylor (R)
James Taylor is the senior pastor of Christ’s Church of Norman. He authored the book “It’s Biblical, Not Political!”and produced “Critical Race Theory vs. The Bible.”
Taylor was one of the six teachers fired from Oklahoma City Public Schools in November 2021 for not complying with the district’s COVID-19 masking policy.
His website lists some priorities like election integrity, second amendment rights and pro-life choices. Other issues like illegal immigration and COVIID-19 mandates are on website.
Franke Blacke (R)
Franke Blacke has no campaign website or social media.
Mary Brannon (D)
Mary Brannon is the only Democrat running for Congressional District 4. This is not her first time running for the seat as she won the democratic primary, but lost the general election the past two election cycles.
On her website, healthcare for veterans is one of her top priorities because of what she said was Cole and the Koch brothers’ mission to privatize veteran affairs’ hospitals. Other platforms and issues she listed are to make health care affordable and to stop cutting social security.
District 5
Stephanie Bice (R)
Incumbent Stephanie Bice is running for a second term in the 5th Congressional District after winning in 2020. Bice, a former Oklahoma state Senator, beat Democrat Kendra Horn for the seat by roughly 12,000 votes.
During her time in the House, Bice voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump twice, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the Build Back Better Act, while voting for the SAFE Banking Act of 2021 and COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
She was assigned to the House Committee on Armed Services and Committee on Science, Space and Technology.
Subrina Banks (R)
Subrina Banks is a conservative mother who is looking to beat Bice for the party’s nominationand said Bice is not as conservative as she claims to be. This election will be her first political race.
Banks’ prominent plans if elected are to implement an immigration moratorium, defund schools that teach Marxist beliefs, caring for veterans and repeal any gun legislation that she deems to not comply with the Second Amendment.
Joshua Harris-Till (D)
Community advocate Joshua Harris-Till is the only Democrat running for this seat.
Harris-Till ran for Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District in 2014 and 2016. He lost the Democratic Primary in 2014, but won the party’s nomination in 2016, losing in the general election to incumbent Markwayne Mullin.
Harris-Till said he wants to help Oklahomans have better jobs with livable wages. He wants to find solutions to help students from acquiring debt by going to college or trade schools, to legislate for healthcare that won’t break the bank and will vote for better roads and bridges outside of the metro area.
Harris-Till advocated for the passing of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act this year in honor of his cousin Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was murdered by two white men in Mississippi in 1955.
David Frosch (I)
David Frosch is the only independent running for this seat, and it is his first run in politics. He said in a flier that he pledges to improve lives and tackle corruption
He wants to expand Medicare coverage to include everybody, make college and trade school free, implement a $15 minimum wage, protect the Second Amendment and legalize marijuana..
The primary and special elections are on June 28. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling location and see a sample ballot for your precinct, go to the OK Voter Portal.
