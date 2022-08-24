OU students call President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan comforting, emphasize importance of voting

Several OU students said President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan is comforting and “takes a weight off” their shoulders after his Wednesday announcement.
The Biden administration outlined the student loan debt relief plan on Wednesday, which extends the student loan repayment pause to Dec. 31, cancels up to $10,000 in student debt and $20,000 for individuals who received a Pell Grant.
All eligible borrowers will be required to have an annual income under $125,000 for individuals or $250,000 for married couples or heads of households.
Many students were excited to hear that steps are being taken toward forgiving student loans.
“It's nice to hear about because college is so expensive and I know, myself included, a lot of people have had to take out loans,” film and marketing sophomore Charisma Ganye said. “Hearing (about this) forgiveness is very comforting. It kind of takes a weight off of your shoulders.”
A university spokesperson wrote in an email the plan will impact many individuals and the university looks forward to learning more details in the coming weeks.
Third-year doctoral student Sawyer Young agreed with Gayne, adding that he has about $80,000 in loans. He also thinks the plan will help students feel more comfortable about embarking on a college journey.
“I think anything that they can cut off is going to stop strangling students,” Young said. “I think I saw earlier that more students are reluctant to come to college because of the troubles that they're having with taking out student loans. … I think it'll just make it easier for people who already don't have the advantages to be able to pay for it.”
Some students, however, were reluctant to support the plan, like computational neuroscience senior Simone Pico Rodriguez who said she does not agree with the plan and thinks that with the amount of debt in the country, the plan will worsen the problem as a whole.
“I just feel like this is going to just cause a spiral and future generations are going to look back and hate my generation because we were the ones who were lazy, we were the ones who like did not want (loans and were forgiven),” Pico Rodriguez said. “We're not fixing the bigger problem.”
The most important thing, psychology junior Muhammad Zia said, is for students to keep voting for policies they want implemented in the future.
“I think we should vote more,” Zia said. “That's what I learned in high school, because we don't vote. If we vote, (leaders will be) much more concerned about our issues.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.