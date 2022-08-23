Markwayne Mullin wins Republican candidacy for US Senate seat, defeats T.W. Shannon

Markwayne Mullin has defeated T.W. Shannon in the Republican primary runoff election on Tuesday for Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat in the U.S. Senate, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Mullin received 65.06 percent of votes with 311 of 1984 precincts reporting, with Shannon attracting 34.94 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Oklahoma GOP U.S. Representative Mullin announced in February he would give up his seat in the House in order to run for the open Senate seat.
Mullin’s campaign focuses on protecting the Second Amendment, finishing the wall on the U.S. southern border and keeping transgender women out of female athletics. Mullin boasts his lifetime membership in the National Rifle Association and is “100%” anti-abortion.
Inhofe, 87, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1994, and his retirement sparked the special election in November. Mullin will face Democratic Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods in the Nov. 8 general election.
The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
