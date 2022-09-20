 Skip to main content
OU students stress importance of political participation during on-campus National Voter Registration Day event

  • Updated
National Voter Registration Day

Oklahoma Votes hosted a booth to register voters on the South Oval on National Voter Registration Day Sept. 20.

 Thomas Pablo/OU Daily

Oklahoma Votes honored National Voter Registration Day by hosting three tables on campus Tuesday to register students to vote and increase civic engagement. 

The organization set up tables on the South Oval, in the Oklahoma Memorial Union and on the Walker/Adams Mall. Lacey Lewis, an Oklahoma Votes civic engagement fellow and political science senior, said voting is the first step in becoming civically engaged, adding that change starts on a local level.

“I think a fallacy that a lot of students (believe) is that their vote doesn’t really matter, but I’ve been heavily involved in campaigns and I can tell you right now: it’s come down to the difference between a candidate winning and 42 votes,” Lewis said. 

Lewis noted the option of absentee voting and reflected on her own experience with out-of-state voting. Lewis said she drove 14 hours to her hometown in Texas last year for Election Day, but she is casting her vote this year with an absentee ballot. 

Absentee voting allows voters to vote before election day by mail or drop box. Acceptable excuses to vote absentee varies by state, but most include being a student at an out-of-state college or university.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.

