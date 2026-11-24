Ivette Perez woke up to find her 4-year-old son sitting at the dining room table with a stack of copy paper, drawing and humming to himself.
Andres “Harry” Furley had begun drawing an elaborate multi-page art piece, adding a new segment when he was happy with the last.
Harry loved to draw what he called “ghost-bats”: a combination of ghosts and bats that can be seen scattered around his drawings.
Harry also loved to draw family portraits. Underneath a picture he drew of his family, Harry’s teacher wrote: “Harry loves his mom and dad.
“He also loves jumping up and down.”
At Harry’s first T-ball game in September, Perez recalled watching Harry and his father, Caleb Furley, with “the biggest smile” on each of their faces.
Caleb, who coached the Angels T-ball team, had the group of 4- and 5-year-olds line up, introduce themselves and participate in a group stretching exercise.
“I don’t know that sports were (Harry’s) thing,” Perez said. “Maybe they would have become his thing, but I think he enjoyed doing it with his dad.”
Not long after his first T-ball game, Harry and Caleb were found dead on Oct. 14 in Gainesville, Texas, both from gunshot wounds. Gainesville police ruled Harry’s death a homicide and Caleb’s suicide.
Less than a month after their deaths, Perez contacted the OU Daily to share Caleb’s story and what she hopes people will take away from it.
With Spider-Man-themed nail art and a bag full of her son’s drawings and favorite books, Perez recalled her relationship with Caleb in candid, teary-eyed statements.
“He was sweet, like probably one of the sweetest people I’ve known,” Perez said.
‘Here to set the record straight’
When Amber Alerts rang on cell phones throughout the Norman area, Harry and Caleb had already been missing for over 24 hours.
Almost immediately, family members were overwhelmed by online speculation, comments and messages.
Caleb’s mother, who declined a request to interview, shut down her personal social media accounts after negative messages directed at her and at Caleb’s online obituary became overwhelming.
The contact information for Caleb’s family and the space meant for friends and family to leave messages has been removed from his online obituary.
“(Caleb’s family) not only have to grieve and process this whole thing, then it’s like, on the sidelines, you’re getting tomatoes thrown at you,” Perez said.
While the overwhelming message to Perez and her family has been supportive, she said the same can’t be said for Caleb’s family.
“I don’t really care what people are saying about me because if it’s speculation, or if it’s just a straight-up lie, I’m here to set the record straight,” Perez said.
A computer science and mathematics student at OU, Caleb was “particular” about his work and would often start projects over repeatedly until he was happy with the result.
Though he was soft-spoken and often reserved, Perez said Caleb loved to go down rabbit holes on certain topics like history or computer science, and he could ramble on about his passions.
“A lot of people were like, ‘Caleb was so quiet, it was so hard to get him to talk,’ and I’m like, well, you have to kind of know what subjects he was into, and then the issue was actually trying to get him to stop talking,” Perez said.
Caleb loved to hike, which he and Perez often did together. He also liked cooking, esports and music. He had recently bought a new guitar in an effort to refine his skills, Perez said.
Caleb also loved baseball and was excited to coach Harry’s T-ball team for his first season.
“I think he felt that (it was) special to share that with Harry and be the coach,” Perez said.
Perez said Caleb worked to make everybody feel comfortable and, though he was particular about his work, was playful but reserved. But as time went on, Caleb’s mental health worsened and he became increasingly isolated.
“The nature of the trauma is, if you’re not ready or willing to confront it, it can really be buried down, a lot of layers of other stuff just repressing it,” Perez said. “It’s painful to me that he never felt comfortable enough to talk about some of it.”
Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Caleb moved to Texas and then to Oklahoma at a young age. When Caleb was around 9 or 10 years old, his parents split up, creating “a lot of instability” in his home life, Perez said.
Conflict between Caleb and his stepsiblings led to Caleb being kicked out of his father’s house when he was around 11 years old, Perez said.
“When he would talk about that family with me, I could tell there was a lot of anger and maybe some hate still left in him regarding that time period of his life,” Perez said.
Caleb lived with his mom until he graduated high school and came to OU. Perez said Caleb withdrew from OU in his first semester because of struggles with alcohol.
“He wasn’t really balancing school, …” Perez said. “I think he was just diving in the deep end of things he shouldn’t have. So, he kind of neglected school and dropped out.”
After withdrawing, Caleb moved to Houston to live with his father for the first time since being kicked out as a child.
Perez and Caleb’s relationship began as co-workers at a plant store in Houston, hanging out and talking about future goals. Caleb expressed his desire to return to OU, Perez said, which he eventually did.
“Never did he seem violent to me at that point,” Perez said. “He was a very gentle, sweet, soft-spoken person.”
Both Perez and Caleb were in transitional periods of their lives, which Perez said connected them. Their friendship slowly turned romantic and in March 2022, Harry was born.
In August 2023, Perez, Caleb and Harry moved to Norman, where Caleb studied computer science and mathematics at OU. Perez is studying clinical mental health counseling at OU Online.
Caleb and Perez’s relationship ended about a year before his death and the distance between the two grew. Caleb frequently questioned things about his life that Perez couldn’t answer and she said she couldn’t have those conversations with him anymore.
“It wasn’t because we hated each other or it was just too tumultuous, ...” Perez said. “I tried to be patient, I tried to put my hurt to the side, … but I (couldn’t) take it anymore.”
Perez said she wanted Caleb to seek help for himself, not because she asked him to. But Caleb hadn’t taken the separation well, and Perez said she had to keep putting boundaries between them.
Since she didn’t spend long periods of time around Caleb, Harry’s first T-ball game was difficult. It was one of the few times that year she had seen them interact with each other.
“(Caleb) always looked happy from the outside looking in, …” Perez said. “They spent a lot of time together without me most of the time, … it looked like they were both having a blast.”
Harry never had the competitive spirit of some kids. But he wanted to impress his dad.
At his first game, Perez said Harry would get upset when he couldn’t get to the ball fast enough. Harry walked over to Perez, crying while saying “I couldn’t get the ball.”
“He maybe wanted to show his dad that he was doing good,” Perez said.
‘Feels like we failed him’
The Sunday before his death, Caleb went to church.
“I think he maybe was looking for some help there,” Perez said.
Perez articulated the complicated emotions that arise when thinking of Caleb’s final days.
“He still could have talked to me. He had friends. He had resources,” Perez said. “It breaks my heart that it feels like we all failed him.”
But there is only so much prying into his mental state that could be done, Perez said, and it came to a point where Caleb had to find help for himself.
Perez said she could tell Caleb had tried to get help, but he found it difficult to talk about his trauma. Even if she tried to pry, Caleb wouldn’t budge.
“I get it, you know? … As much as I tried asking and being gentle with it, it wasn’t gonna come out if (he) didn’t want to talk about it,” Perez said.
Caleb never received a formal diagnosis beyond obsessive-compulsive disorder, but Perez said despite being in the clinical mental health counseling field, she hates labels.
Both Caleb and his family would ask Perez what she thought his behavior meant, but she didn’t want to give his actions a name before he addressed the root cause of the issues.
“There were a lot of labels thrown out by him or his family, …” Perez said. “I think it’s more important to talk about things that weren’t being talked about.”
Caleb had attended therapy on and off since childhood, Perez said, but he was never consistent. She would hear him say “other people have it worse” and brush off attempts to learn about what was bothering him.
“I wish he could have confided in someone about the things he was struggling with really for years, even before meeting me. Everything he kind of dragged along with him that he never addressed,” Perez said.
She said those closest to Caleb paid the price for his isolation. Perez said although he was very involved at OU and had a lot of friends, Caleb kept his struggles private for a long time.
“I think me, sometimes his mom, and ultimately Harry, paid the price for the things he didn't address in himself,” Perez said. “I think he ended up kind of twisting it all in his head and taking it out on the people he said he loved.”
‘One of his last stops here on Earth’
Perez fondly recalled a day when she couldn’t find Harry at student pickup. When Perez arrived at the Institute of Child Development to pick him up, his teachers told her he was somewhere on the playground.
Hiding in the sweeping branches of a large willow tree at the back of the playground was Harry, who popped out through the leaves to find his mom.
“He pops out of the willow tree branches and he’s like ‘Mom!’” Perez said. “I couldn’t even see (him) in there.”
Now, the ICD hopes to build a permanent memorial for Harry, potentially near the same willow tree Harry was found hiding in.
Harry was two years old when he started at the ICD, where he spent much of his life.
“Harry basically grew up at OU,” Perez said. “A big, big part of it was the ICD.”
Perez remembered how Harry would jump up and down excitedly yelling his teacher's name. On his last day at school, Perez said Harry was playing with some of his old friends.
“That was one of his last stops here on Earth, and a place that he loved,” Perez said. “So when they left there, … the rest of that was … maybe an adventure for Harry.”
Harry spent a large portion of his four years at the ICD and adored his teachers. Perez said she felt they helped raise him, which she thanked them for at his funeral.
“His teachers that went to the funeral, I told them, ‘Thank you for helping me raise Harry, in a way,’ because they were a big part of it,” Perez said.
Since Harry’s death, Perez has returned to the ICD only once, but she said she felt closer to him and having a permanent memorial would make visits even more meaningful.
“I think it’s so neat and such a loving gesture,” Perez said. “When I go there, … I feel physically closer to him, so if they have a memorial there, that’s even more special.”
Kyong-Ah Kwon, lead of the Happy OU Project, which supports low-income student parents with schoolwork, parenting and finances, wrote in an email to the Daily that a memorial would be developed in partnership with faculty in the OU School of Visual Arts.
According to Kwon, nothing has been finalized, but plans are in the works.
“(We) have been discussing the possibility of creating a permanent memorial for Harry at the ICD in partnership with faculty in visual art at OU,” Kwon wrote. “We expect this process to take some time, especially considering the planning and fundraising involved.”
‘An advocate for other kids’
Harry was a “really easy baby,” Perez said. He was artistic, creative and rhythmic. Perez had enrolled Harry in piano lessons, which were meant to start the day after his disappearance.
More than most things, Harry loved Spider-Man, who he regarded as the ultimate superhero.
“He was always talking about Spider-Man,” Perez said. “One time I was stuck in traffic and he said, ‘Why don’t we tell Spider-Man to come help us?’ and I was like, ‘That’s a good idea, but he’s all the way in New York.’
“He was so cute,” Perez said with a slight smile.
Harry was extroverted, which surprised Perez, who is just as introverted as Caleb was.
“He wasn't like me or Caleb in that sense, where Caleb and I were both kind of shy and introverted,” Perez said. “Harry was not like that. He was friendly, social, extroverted, not afraid to speak his mind.”
Perez described Harry as inclusive with other children. If he saw another kid playing alone, he would befriend them.
Perez recalled a time when Harry noticed some older kids blocking the slide on the playground. She remembered he walked right up to them, pointing his finger and saying, “Y’all are blocking the slide for the rest of us!”
“He was almost like an advocate for the other kids at times, which is funny to think about,” Perez said. “He was four and he was like that.”
In the same spirit as Harry, Perez hopes to advocate for those with the same mental health struggles that led to Caleb’s actions.
“Moving away for college can be very isolating. … I say that because I’m talking to a university newspaper,” Perez said. “That’s a huge thing, like finding help when you need it, trying to create some kind of community for yourself.”
‘I could never understand’
In the very public aftermath of their deaths, online users made their feelings about Caleb clear — an emotional roller coaster that Perez is on too.
“Some days I’m really angry with him and other days, I think about his story and the things that he had been battling for years, and then it’s easier to understand a little bit of his behavior,” Perez said.
“Ultimately, his final action I could never understand. I don’t think I ever will. … What he did is worth deeming ugly, inappropriate, wrong, almost unforgivable.”
Perez had seen every side of Caleb. She had been there to witness how he struggled almost entirely alone.
Sifting through complex emotions, Perez said casting judgment on Caleb was, to a certain extent, reasonable — but he wasn’t always the way he was during his final moments.
“I don’t think a monster was born. I think the monster kind of was created. Not that he’s only a monster. He definitely had his good parts,” Perez said. “Let’s not lose sight of the fact that he wasn’t always there.”
Perez said Caleb had isolated himself to an extent that he felt all alone in the world. He continued to make some good decisions — he was in school and responsible — but he was lost.
“How do you judge someone for going the wrong way when they don’t have a compass?” Perez said. “He just didn’t know where to go.”
Caleb’s change over time and his struggle to search for help led Perez to reach out to the OU Daily — a university newspaper that would reach OU students, she said. As an OU Online student, Perez is no stranger to the loneliness one can feel during college years.
Perez hopes to point people in the right direction, encouraging them to seek support even if they believe their problems aren’t as big as someone else’s.
“Don’t undermine your struggles to the point where they’re eating away at you in very destructive ways, where you’re kind of repressing things or twisting things or hurting other people that have really nothing to do with your own internal battles,” Perez said.
Pulling a notebook from her purse, Perez read a portion of her statement she gave at Harry’s funeral just two weeks before her interview with the Daily.
“There are petty crimes Spider-Man solved on his own and more complex situations he relied on his team for. … In Harry’s book, that’s the sign of a true hero,” Perez read.
“Most of my memories with Caleb, Harry and I are happy ones, but there were internal battles going on that no one could see. In the mental health field, it would have been a diagnostic label. … In church, it would have been called a trial or a demon. But I think it’s less about the label and more about a call back to your true self, which is love.”
This story was edited by Macey Thaxton, Audrey McClour and Willie Gillespie. Brooks Davis, Parker Newman, Lauren Brogdon, Larkin Bock and Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.