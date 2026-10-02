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Four-star center Harper Dunn commits to OU

Jennie Baranczyk

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk during the game against Arkansas on Feb. 26, 2026.

 File/OU Daily

Harper Dunn, a four-star center from Albuquerque Academy, has committed to OU, she told Rivals, according to Talia Goodman.

Dunn, a 6-foot-6 center from Corona, New Mexico, is ranked as the No. 39 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class by 247Sports. 

Dunn has established herself as the No. 1 player in New Mexico throughout her high school career. In 97 varsity games, she averaged 18.2 points, 15.7 rebounds and 6.8 blocks per game according to MaxPreps. 

At Albuquerque Academy Dunn led the state of New Mexico in blocks per game twice, once as an eighth grader and again as a junior. 

Her senior season at Academy, however, will not include basketball. Dunn tore her ACL during volleyball practice in September and underwent surgery.  

Despite the injury, Dunn's recruitment continued. She had received almost 30 Division I offers before announcing her commitment to OU.  

She will join OU's 2027 recruiting class and is expected to bring significant size and impact on both sides of the court.  

This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.

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