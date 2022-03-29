OU morning news: OU Campus Activities Council to host Spring Student Film Festival

Format undecided for Brent Venables’ 1st spring game with Sooners; Miguel Chavis, Reggie Grimes having fun with defensive ends — 3 things to know from spring practice
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables didn’t commit to a spring game format on Monday. Last season under Lincoln Riley, the Sooners competed in a non-traditional format, with the offense running against the defense only, rather than two separate teams playing a traditional scrimmage. Last season as the defensive coordinator at Clemson, Venables coached in a normal spring game arrangement on Dabo Swinney’s staff. This season, the Sooners have already named their starting quarterback in Central Florida transfer Dillon Gabriel, although he also transferred ahead of the spring semester.
OU Campus Activities Council to host annual Spring Student Film Festival
Films, food and fun are the pillars of the University of Oklahoma Campus Activities Council’s Student Film Festival. The event will be on Tuesday, March 29 in Meacham Auditorium. CAC has been holding an annual spring film festival for over a decade. It is open to films two minutes or longer, of any genre. The CAC committee picks the top 8-10 films, which are presented on the night of the festival. Each year a film is chosen and the student who produced it is named the winner of the festival. CAC’s Film Series Chair Hannah Bowlin said she sees a large variety in what the students submit each year.
Tuesday, March 29
1:30 p.m.: UPB Mini Canvas Painting — Bartlett Room, Oklahoma Memorial Union
6 p.m.: Softball vs. Wichita State
7 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oklahoma State — Tulsa, OK
7 p.m.: Spring Student Film Festival — More information
Wednesday, March 30
6 p.m.: Escape Room: Where's Scooby? — John Houchin Room, Oklahoma Memorial Union
Thursday, March 31
12 p.m.: Name Change Workshop — Frontier Room, Oklahoma Memorial Union
7 p.m.: NCAA Norman Regional Second Round
8 p.m.: Speakers Bureau presents Noel Miller — More information
Mobile Mammograms — Oklahoma Memorial Union, more information
Friday, April 1
2:30 p.m.: Women's tennis @ TCU — Fort Worth, TX
6 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX
7 p.m.: UPB: Dancing with the Stars — More information
8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
Saturday, April 2
10:30 a.m.: Soccer @ Louisiana Monroe — Monroe, LA
12 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX
12 p.m.: Soccer @ Nicholls — Monroe, LA
1 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB
5 p.m.: Women's gymnastics vs. NCAA Regional Final
8 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ MPSF Championship — Palo Alto, CA
8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
The Big Event — More information
Sunday, April 3
12 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas — Arlington, TX
12 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
3 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL
Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX
