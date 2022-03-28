OU basketball: Sooners' Elijah Harkless, Tanner Groves to return next season; Umoja Gibson to explore professional options, per report

Senior guard Umoja Gibson will explore professional options while keeping his option to return to OU open, and senior guard Elijah Harkless and senior forward Tanner Groves will use their final season of eligibility to return to Oklahoma for 2022-23, head coach Porter Moser told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Monday.
Gibson averaged 13.3 points per game this season, leading the Sooners. The Waco native shot 39 percent from 3-point range and 87 percent from the free-throw line on the season and scored 28 and 26 points respectively in Oklahoma’s final two games.
Harkless suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Sooners’ 80-78 overtime loss to Texas on Feb. 15. Prior to the injury, the San Bernardino native averaged 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Groves played a key role for OU down the stretch and in its NIT run, posting two of his three double doubles this season in the final seven games. The Spokane native finished as Oklahoma’s second leading scorer at 11.6 points per game. He also shot 53.2 percent from the field while averaging 5.8 rebounds per game.
