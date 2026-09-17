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‘Rough couple of days’: Baker Mayfield wears Michigan tank top after OU's loss

Baker Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the game against Texas Tech Oct. 28, 2017.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield attended a press conference Wednesday sporting a Michigan tank top.

This clothing choice comes after the Sooners’ 17-10 loss to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor last Saturday, resulting in OU dropping from No. 11 to No. 24 in the AP poll.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles's son, Troy, plays for the Wolverines. Bowles sang the Michigan fight song upon Mayfield's arrival at the press conference.

“Todd’s son was on the winning side of it, and the Sooners were not,” Mayfield said. “And so therefore, I squeezed into this little tank top.”

Mayfield recently agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Buccaneers, making him the third-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

Mayfield was a Heisman Trophy winner for the Sooners, being the first walk-on to ever be awarded. In his three years at OU, he led the Sooners to three consecutive Big 12 championships and became the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in 2018.

This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.

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