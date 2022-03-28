 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU Campus Activities Council to host annual Spring Student Film Festival

  • 0
cac film series logo

The logo for the CAC film series via the event's website.

Films, food and fun are the pillars of the University of Oklahoma Campus Activities Council’s Student Film Festival. The event will be on Tuesday, March 29 in Meacham Auditorium.

CAC has been holding an annual spring film festival for over a decade. It is open to films two minutes or longer, of any genre. The CAC committee picks the top 8-10 films, which are presented on the night of the festival. Each year a film is chosen and the student who produced it is named the winner of the festival.

CAC’s Film Series Chair Hannah Bowlin said she sees a large variety in what the students submit each year.

“We get everything from music videos to dramatic short films … (and) everything in between,” Bowlin said. “So it's really everything and anything.”

While the CAC, along with other student organizations, holds many events throughout the school year, the Student Film Festival is markedly different in comparison to other campus activities.

“You can see a movie or you can go to clubs … but it's really cool to actually go to a film festival, while just a small one,” Bowlin said.

In terms of the submission and selection process, the CAC’s Student Film Festival operates much like any other film festival. Bowlin said this similarity is a key aspect in the value of the experience of artists submitting their work.

“It kind of provides a learning experience for how to submit to a film festival, what a film festival is, and an opportunity to get more experience with that,” Bowlin said. “And get their work seen and appreciated by people on campus.” 

The film festival is a celebration and recognition of students’ hard work and creativity, inside and outside the classroom.

Rounding out the festival, attendees are welcome to complimentary refreshments. The festival will be held on Tuesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. in Meacham Auditorium.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments