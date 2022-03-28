OU Campus Activities Council to host annual Spring Student Film Festival

Films, food and fun are the pillars of the University of Oklahoma Campus Activities Council’s Student Film Festival. The event will be on Tuesday, March 29 in Meacham Auditorium.
CAC has been holding an annual spring film festival for over a decade. It is open to films two minutes or longer, of any genre. The CAC committee picks the top 8-10 films, which are presented on the night of the festival. Each year a film is chosen and the student who produced it is named the winner of the festival.
CAC’s Film Series Chair Hannah Bowlin said she sees a large variety in what the students submit each year.
“We get everything from music videos to dramatic short films … (and) everything in between,” Bowlin said. “So it's really everything and anything.”
While the CAC, along with other student organizations, holds many events throughout the school year, the Student Film Festival is markedly different in comparison to other campus activities.
“You can see a movie or you can go to clubs … but it's really cool to actually go to a film festival, while just a small one,” Bowlin said.
In terms of the submission and selection process, the CAC’s Student Film Festival operates much like any other film festival. Bowlin said this similarity is a key aspect in the value of the experience of artists submitting their work.
“It kind of provides a learning experience for how to submit to a film festival, what a film festival is, and an opportunity to get more experience with that,” Bowlin said. “And get their work seen and appreciated by people on campus.”
The film festival is a celebration and recognition of students’ hard work and creativity, inside and outside the classroom.
Rounding out the festival, attendees are welcome to complimentary refreshments. The festival will be held on Tuesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. in Meacham Auditorium.
