OU morning news: Brayden Willis discusses his return

'Glad I came back': OU football tight end Brayden Willis ready to lead Sooners, provide offensive impact in 5th season
Brayden Willis considered only two options for his future following an up-and-down 2021 season. After catching 15 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns last fall, the veteran tight end was considering returning to Norman or heading to the NFL draft, and nothing else. He never pondered transferring to another school amid coaching upheaval, instead doing his homework on new Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s use of his position. Willis liked the trajectory of OU’s program even more after becoming acquainted with Lebby and head coach Brent Venables. Their arrival, and actions since, culminated in Willis announcing on Jan. 7 he’d return for a fifth season in 2022.
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
