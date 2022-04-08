 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU morning news: Brayden Willis discusses his return

  • 0
OU Daily Newsletter
Brayden Willis

Senior tight end/H-back Brayden Willis points to a fan after the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

'Glad I came back': OU football tight end Brayden Willis ready to lead Sooners, provide offensive impact in 5th season

Brayden Willis considered only two options for his future following an up-and-down 2021 season. After catching 15 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns last fall, the veteran tight end was considering returning to Norman or heading to the NFL draft, and nothing else. He never pondered transferring to another school amid coaching upheaval, instead doing his homework on new Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s use of his position. Willis liked the trajectory of OU’s program even more after becoming acquainted with Lebby and head coach Brent Venables. Their arrival, and actions since, culminated in Willis announcing on Jan. 7 he’d return for a fifth season in 2022.

Other sports:

OU football:

• How Cal transfer McKade Mettauer matches Bill Bedenbaugh’s intensity, aims for spot on Sooners’ offensive line in 2022

OU softball:

• Sooners' Tiare Jennings exits with injury, Jocelyn Alo records unorthodox RBI — 3 takeaways from win over Tulsa

OU women's tennis:

• No. 2 Sooners continue conference play with tough road trip to Iowa State, West Virginia

calendar header.jpg

Friday, April 8

4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Iowa State — Ames, IA

5 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

6 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

7 p.m.: Soccer @ North Texas — Denton, TX

8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL

UPB Movies: Matrix Resurrections — More information

Saturday, April 9

2 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

8 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL

Rowing @ Ohio State Invite — Columbus, OH

Sunday, April 10

10 a.m.: Women's tennis @ West Virginia — Morgantown, WV

12 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Baylor — Waco, TX

3 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

3 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

Monday, April 11

Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX

Tuesday, April 12

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas Tech — Amarillo, TX

Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX

Wednesday, April 13

7:30 p.m.: Student Playwriting Festival — More information

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments