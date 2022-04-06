OU softball: Sooners' Tiare Jennings exits with injury, Jocelyn Alo records unorthodox RBI — 3 takeaways from win over Tulsa

No. 1 Oklahoma (33-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Tulsa (12-23-1) 9-0 in five innings on Wednesday night in Norman to tie the program record for best start to a season.
The Sooners dominated the Golden Hurricane, scoring runs in all four of their half innings at bat. Sophomore utility players Jayda Coleman and Alyssa Brito went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI each. Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns also recorded two RBIs for OU.
Sophomore right-hander Nicole May commanded the circle for Oklahoma, firing six strikeouts and allowing only three hits en route to a complete game shutout.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s victory over Tulsa:
Jennings exits with injury
Redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow’s first inning groundout to first base scored sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings for the first run of the game. However, Jennings tripped while crossing home plate and pulled up before reaching the backstop, having seemingly tweaked her ankle.
Her teammates checked to make sure she was alright as she walked gingerly back to the dugout. Jennings greeted her teammates with light high-fives and continued to walk slowly to the Sooners’ bench.
The 2021 NFCA Freshman of the Year remained in the game for the top of the second inning before sitting out the rest of the contest. In response, head coach Patty Gasso moved Snow to second base for the remainder of the game and Brito entered at left field to replace Jennings in the lineup.
“I’m really uncomfortable with how that felt, keeping (Jennings) out on the field,” Gasso said of the half inning Jennings played on defense following her injury. “We both talked about it, like ‘this doesn’t make sense as we’re going into conference (play),’ so we sat her out with ice, put a brace on her and we’re just going to keep it light until we get back out on the field on Friday and see how it works.”
Jennings is a vital part of the Sooners’ offense. The San Pedro, California, native has spent the majority of the season as OU’s leadoff hitter and maintains a .398 batting average. She is also tied for second on the team with 13 home runs and second with 40 RBIs.
Alo’s unorthodox RBI
For Jocelyn Alo, the NCAA’s all-time home run queen, RBIs are nothing new. Coming into Wednesday’s contest, the redshirt senior utility boasted a team high 41 on the season.
Yet, instead of blasting a monster home run on Wednesday, Alo added another wrinkle to her game by bringing home junior outfielder Riley Boone on a completely unexpected squeeze bunt.
“When do I ask Jocelyn Alo to squeeze? If they’re going to play five feet behind the bag, it makes sense and with the wind it makes even more sense,” Gasso said of the decision.
According to Gasso, Friday’s bunt attempt by Alo was just the second of her OU career and her first successful try. Previously, Gasso said, Alo’s initial attempt went awry after the senior utility player read her coach’s sign incorrectly.
“In practice (Alo) is an excellent bunter,” Gasso said. “Really big hitters are usually pretty good bunters because they just see the ball so much. We had already talked that we’re going to bunt for a hit before (the season) is done. I know she’s not counting this, so we’re going to see her bunt again and hope she’s safe. There was a timeout, I talked to her in her ear, and I talked to her and said, ‘we might do this,’ and she was like, ‘Yes, yes please.’”
Offense rebounds from low-scoring UAB game
The Sooners mustered just two runs while only four batters recorded hits in their last game against UAB on April 2. The offensive struggle was surprising for Oklahoma, which up to that point had only tallied one other game with only two runs this season.
But in OU’s rout of the Golden Hurricane, all 14 batters reached base or recorded an RBI while none struck out. Johns was the only Sooner to notch multiple RBIs, bringing in two runs despite not recording a hit. Sacrifice groundouts in the second and third allowed Coleman to score in both innings.
“To be quite honest, I wish I would’ve (given more calls) against UAB,” Gasso said. “It’s hard when you’re around such talented, strong athletes and you just know they can change the game in one second. What we are doing is station to station. You’re seeing us steal a base and hit a ground ball and move the runner to third.
“Long fly ball, tag up, score. We’re doing it fundamentally and it’s as beautiful as hitting home runs, but everybody likes home runs, including me. So I just sit back sometimes. I felt like I should’ve done a little bit more (against UAB). That’s a wake up call for me to identify when we need a little more of that action.”
The Sooners’ scoring came in different ways than usual on Wednesday. OU is the No. 1 home run hitting team in the nation, averaging over 2.5 per game. Against Tulsa, the Sooners bunted three times including Alo’s surprise, managing to bring runs across on all three attempts.
“When I’m giving something and they all know what’s expected, when it’s executed, it’s a celebration because we work on it a lot and a lot of times I don’t get to use it in a game,” Gasso said. “A lot of things we normally don’t see, I think was fun for them to celebrate.”
OU returns to action at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, April 8 in the first of a three-game road series against conference rival Texas Tech.
