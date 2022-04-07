OU women's tennis: No. 2 Sooners continue conference play with tough road trip to Iowa State, West Virginia

Oklahoma stands as the only Big 12 team without a loss in conference play, but faces a tall task on its looming weekend road trip.
To add to their incredible 10-match winning streak, the No. 2 Sooners (21-1, 6-0 Big 12) must overcome Iowa State (14-3, 3-3) on Friday evening and West Virginia (7-13, 0-6) on Sunday morning, both times on the opposing court.
“We’re just coming back to practice and working on everything that we need to get better at and just keep improving with every match that we play,” freshman Emma Staker said before practice on Wednesday.
The last time the Sooners faced the Cyclones, OU swept them 4-0 in Norman on April 9, 2021. The Sooners hold a 21-match winning streak against ISU, with OU’s last loss coming on April 6, 2001, when it fell 4-3 in Ames. OU will look to extend that streak this coming weekend.
The Sooners also hold an undefeated record against West Virginia, which includes 10 wins in the last nine seasons and a sweep in the 2015 Big 12 Championships. The teams’ last meeting came on March 22, 2019, when the Sooners won 5-2.
Oklahoma just completed its first road conference matches of the season last weekend against TCU(10-11, 2-6) and Texas Tech. OU managed to defeat the Horned Frogs 6-1 and won 5-2 against the Red Raiders.
“It was good to have good wins on the road,” head coach Audra Cohen said. “We had a couple of good wins at home too, so it definitely builds up confidence going into Iowa State and West Virginia.”
Staker will head into the weekend’s matches as the leading clincher on the team, having closed out eight team victories on the season. Her last clinch came during a 4-3 win over Texas on March 27 in Norman and she boasts a 15-3 singles record this season.
Yet Staker still feels she has room to improve on her doubles play, as do her teammates.
“We need to take care of little details,” Staker said. “Like getting better at doubles among other things that need to be improved.”
For the Sooners to improve in the doubles competition after they dropped doubles points against Texas and TCU, the sister duo of senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley will be pivotal.
The Corley sisters were No. 5 in the latest ITA rankings released Wednesday morning, and are only looking to improve. Both sisters are also ranked in singles play, with Carmen at No. 41 and Ivana at No. 65.
“I’m expecting it to be a battle,” Carmen Corley said of doubles competition on the upcoming road trip. “We just need to bring our highest level from the start.”
The Sooners will be looking to nab their 11th and 12th straight wins this weekend, and with all that’s on the line, that won’t be easy.
On Friday, OU will take on the No. 66-ranked singles player in Iowa State’s Thesaporn Naklo. On Sunday, the Sooners will battle the No. 68-ranked duo of Camilla Bossi and Ting-Pei Chang of the Mountaineers.
Cohen feels the best way to succeed in enemy territory is leaving early and learning the territory before battle. The Sooners fly out every Thursday morning and prepare for the upcoming matches that weekend.
“Getting practices in the day before we play on their courts and in their environment is crucial to the dual matches,” Cohen said. “We do a lot of pre-match hits and feel out the courts and really understand what it’s like when they play a duel.”
Oklahoma has a lot to play for as the Big 12 slate persists but the postseason is not too far in the distance. The Sooners will take on the Cyclones at 4 p.m. on Friday and the Mountaineers at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
“We want to see our practice come to life in our matches this weekend,” Carmen Corley said. “The goal is always to get better.”
