OU fifth-year quarterback John Mateer has played more at ease, with interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten calling plays the last three games.
On Saturday, Mateer got off to a rough start against Texas A&M (4-7, 1-7 SEC) in his final game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. He had two turnovers in the first half, including an interception and a fumble, halting momentum. The Mateer-led Sooners (7-4, 5-3) went into halftime tied at 7-7 with the Aggies. However, he bounced back in the second half.
Mateer came out strong in the second half, not allowing his confidence to falter. Mateer guided the Sooners on three touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. He connected with sophomore running back Tory Blaylock and fifth-year wide receiver Isaiah Sategna in the end zone, as well as running one in himself. He helped the Sooners put up 421 total yards against Texas A&M, earning Southeastern Conference offensive player of the week.
Mateer has also experienced an uptick in rushing yards recently; he has recorded 192 rushing yards the last three games, increasing his season total to 337. Senior offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta praised his agility on Monday.
“That’s kind of one of his strengths, …” Ozaeta said. “For him, that’s huge. (Builds) a lot of confidence and I like seeing him run.”
Junior defensive back Eli Bowen added that Mateer’s mindset has helped him persevere through highs and lows.
“He’s always been level-headed,” Bowen said. “He’s never let the moment get to him, no matter how bad it’s going or how good it’s going. I love the energy he’s playing with right now, and the confidence he’s playing with right now to make decisions and escape the pocket or check plays or whatever it is.”
Bowen further acknowledged the importance of handling criticism and how Mateer has responded to it.
“I’m happy to see him finally on the bright side of things and his mental state, … not having all the critics,” Bowen said. “It’s hard. It’s hard, but it's great seeing him like this now.”
Mateer will play his last regular season game for OU against the Missouri Tigers at 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, streaming on SEC Network.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.