'We respond together’: Venables, Arbuckle regroup ahead of Michigan loss

OU head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle spoke to the media on Tuesday following Saturday’s 17-10 loss against Michigan. The two hope to get the Sooners back on track ahead of playing New Mexico at 6:30 p.m. in Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on ESPN2.
Here are takeaways:
Trell Harris out ‘for the foreseeable future’
Early in the second quarter of Saturday’s game, fifth-year wide receiver Trell Harris took a hit that will sideline him for the "foreseeable future,” according to Venables.
Harris, however, returned to Saturday’s game and was the intended receiver on fifth-year quarterback John Mateer’s interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the Michigan win.
Through two games, Harris recorded six receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown, beginning to show why he was touted as a four-star transfer. The former Virginia and Kent State product has tallied over 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. His final collegiate season will be put on hold as he looks to recover from the undisclosed injury.
Junior wide receiver MacKenzie Alleyne is expected to step into his place, according to Venables. Alleyne impressed in limited action on Saturday, hauling in the Sooners’ lone touchdown of the game.
“You always have to be ready (for the moment) because you don't know when it's coming,” Arbuckle said. “(Alleyne) was ready for it…That's who he's been since he has shown up here. … He's just ready for the moment.”
His touchdown against the Wolverines is a testament to his work in the spring.
“Mackenzie might have been the most productive guy all spring,” Venables said. “Just a really good football player, knows how to play the game.”
Mateer looks to ‘rectify’ mistakes
Mateer had a game to forget Saturday, throwing for only 189 yards and a touchdown, while completing just over 50% of his passes and throwing a game-altering interception.
The former Washington State transfer will look to get back on track against New Mexico alongside Arbuckle, who has been with him every step of the way, from Pullman to Norman.
Arbuckle was candid about Mateer’s poor performance against Michigan.
“John's play was totally uneven,” Arbuckle said. “John will be the first one to come up here and tell you he didn't play his best. He didn't take the layups.”
Arbuckle noted that Mateer’s miscues, along with his own coaching style, have to be fixed.
“If his play is uneven, then there's something I'm doing as a coach that (is causing) a disconnect there, and it's not all his fault,” Arbuckle said. “At the end of the day,…we have to work to rectify that.”
Venables still believes in what the offense can do as the schedule grows increasingly challenging with No. 2 Georgia and No. 1 Texas in the Sooners’ next three games.
“I'm ready to go right back at it,” Venables said. “I'm a competitor, and I believe in our coaches. I believe in our players. I believe in the opportunity.”
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.