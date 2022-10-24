 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU announces interim director of polytechnic institute, pending Board of Regents' approval

James Sluss

OU-Tulsa Interim President James J. Sluss Jr. to become OU Polytechnic Institute’s interim director, pending the Board of Regents' approval.

 Photo provided

OU-Tulsa Interim President James J. Sluss Jr. will serve as the OU Polytechnic Institute’s interim director, André-Denis Wright, OU senior vice president, announced Monday. 

Pending the Board of Regents’ approval, Sluss will be in charge of designing the institute’s academic programs, according to Wright’s email, with a focus on six specific areas, including cybersecurity and software engineering. The institute, announced in May, will offer undergraduate and graduate programs focused on research in science and technology. 

Sluss has previously served as associate vice president for academic affairs at OU-Tulsa and dean of the Tulsa Graduate College, according to the email. He also was the systemwide director for the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Currently, he is the president emeritus at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Education Society, an international organization that shares scientific information with its members in the field. Sluss was recently given the organization's 2022 Distinguished Member Award, according to the email.

“Dr. Sluss’ administrative experience at OU, combined with his STEM background and strong research focus, make him incredibly well-suited to lead the OU Polytechnic Institute during this critical phase of its development,” Wright wrote.

Sluss will continue to serve as the interim president of OU-Tulsa while the university looks for a permanent director for the OU Polytechnic Institute, according to the email.

Tags

Jazz Wolfe has been with the Daily since 2020. They were previously a culture reporter, culture editor and the summer editor-in-chief. They focus on science and health journalism. 

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments