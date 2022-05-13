OU Board of Regents present plans to create polytechnic institute, approve housing rate increases

OU President Joseph Harroz presented plans to create a polytechnic institute — a higher education undergraduate and graduate school specializing in applied engineering and technology — at OU-Tulsa, and the Board of Regents approved new housing and meal plan rate increases for the 2022-2023 school year during its Friday meeting.
The proposed polytechnic institute would provide new opportunities for northeastern Oklahoma and the plan hopes to expand and improve state higher education in technology and applied engineering studies, Harroz said. The institute would cater to third- and fourth-year undergraduate students with future opportunities to pursue graduate degree programs at the institute.
Harroz said specific open positions in the state, especially at OU, are unable to be filled because of a lack of polytechnic students and workers in Oklahoma.
“Our purpose is to change lives,” Harroz said. “It’s not just projecting into the future what the needs are, and it’s not just for how we attract employers. We don’t even have enough to meet the needs of the businesses we have right now. (The institute) will become magnets for those enterprises, and that’s the goal.”
The university published a press release detailing some of the proposed strategic plan for the polytechnic institute in Tulsa, calling it a solution to the “increasing demand for credentialed workers in critical STEM fields.” Harroz said the institute will be one of the most ambitious and game-changing investments made in the Tulsa campus.
Bob Ross, one of the board’s newest appointments who participated in his first meeting, told The Daily he supports the polytechnic institute. Ross, an Inasmuch Foundation chairman, said his years of experience investing in Oklahoma’s jobs, economy and STEM fields make him excited for the new institute.
“I couldn't be more proud of the stake we are claiming, and really it's not just for Tulsa,” Ross said. “These types of technical jobs are so critical for the future of Oklahoma's economy but also the nation's economy. … I couldn't be more proud, and so I'm dedicated to making that vision become a reality.”
The proposal is pending approval from the OU Board of Regents and the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, and Harroz said he is extremely hopeful going into the board’s June meeting.
The board also approved a proposal to increase housing and meal plan rates for the 2022-2023 school year. The standard meal plan will be $2,610 per semester instead of the previous $2,466. Harroz mentioned before the proposal’s approval that the increase would rank OU sixth out of ten in the Big 12 schools for housing and meal plan rates.
Rooms and suite rates in residence halls across campus would increase, with Walker and Couch rooms being raised by over a hundred dollars, and super suite doubles are increasing by $213 per semester. Housing rates for two bed, two bath single rooms in Headington Hall will increase by $372 per semester.
Apartments in Cross Village and Traditions Square East and West will also increase by around a hundred dollars per semester for each apartment style.
As the regents approach their June budget meeting, they will consider tuition. The OU Student Government Association held a meeting with the Division of Student Affairs in February to enhance the transparency of budget discussions, as the regents could consider a three percent tuition increase.
Last year, the regents approved a 2.75 percent tuition increase despite a dissenting vote from recently elected regent Rick Nagel. Ross said while he needs more information about the economic benefits of a tuition increase, he wants to put the needs and wants of students first.
“I want to make sure that any students that can come to OU can afford OU,” Ross said. “Anyone that can get into OU, I want to make sure they can come. I don't want anyone using cost as an excuse not to come.”
The regents also recognized OU Faculty Senate chair Keri Kornelson and OU Staff Senate chair Justin Daniels for their work during the year. The regents also recognized Anil V. Gollahalli’s years of service as vice president and general counsel to the presidents and board of regents.
Gollahalli was named chief legal officer and general counsel for the Big 10 conference in March, and the board approved the creation of a search committee to replace him. The regents said the search was partially underway as Vice President for Executive Affairs Sean Burrage is chairing the committee.
The regents approved two posthumous degrees to be awarded at graduation to sociology senior Jesús Ibáñez and public relations senior Jenna Lee Cox. Ibáñez died unexpectedly in March of this year and Cox died in April of this year. Each will receive bachelor of arts degrees.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for June 21-22 at the OU Health Sciences Center.
