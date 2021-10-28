OU announces fall 2021 course withdrawals will not count toward number of allowed undergraduate withdrawals

OU Senior Vice President and Provost André-Denis Wright announced in a Thursday afternoon email academic withdrawals taken during the fall 2021 semester will not count toward OU undergraduates’ total of allowed withdrawals.
OU undergraduate students are allowed to withdraw from five total classes during their studies at OU. A withdrawal will not negatively affect a student’s GPA, and withdrawals taken before a certain date each semester are not noted on a student’s transcript.
In the email, Wright wrote leaders in the OU Student Government Association have “done an admirable job” advocating for students as they navigate academics throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In response to a request by SGA leadership, withdrawals during the fall 2021 semester will not count toward the overall limit of five withdrawals during an undergraduate student’s course of study at the university,” Wright wrote. “It is no secret that many of us are experiencing significant mental health challenges as a result of the pandemic.”
Wright urged OU community members to take advantage of OU’s mental health resources as needed. University counseling services can be reached at 405-325-2911, according to the email, and students can register for a Therapy Assistance Online account with their OU 4x4 here.
“I look forward to ongoing conversations with the SGA and other student leaders,” Wright wrote, “as we continue to work together to provide the best possible educational and campus experience.”
