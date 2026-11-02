Campus Catch-Up: Bake sales, Election watch-party, Festival of Lights

This week, students return after Halloween weekend to future-forward academic events and other celebrations. Explore what is being hosted this week by various campus organizations.
Monday
MISSA x Diamondback Energy, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Hosted by Management Information Systems Student Association, Diamondback Energy will give a presentation. Food will be provided at this event held in Adams Hall 3210.
Fund Your Future, 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Delta Sigma Theta will host a MoneyCoach to speak on finance, primarily student loans. After the presentation, there will be a competition game. The event will be at Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center in the Multipurpose Wing.
Holiday Card Making Event for Kidney Disease Dialysis Patients, 5 to 9 p.m.: Hosted by Bridge to Health, Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program and Phi Delta Alpha, make holiday cards for dialysis patients. This event will take place at Rawl Engineering Practice Facility in room 200.
Tuesday
Vietnamese Student Association November Bake Sale, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Vietnamese Student Association will be selling pandan waffles and Vietnamese iced coffee on the South Oval.
Non-profit & Community Engagement Career Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: This event will be hosted by the Career Center at Oklahoma Memorial Union in the Oklahoma Memorial Ballroom for students to meet with local agencies and network for the summer or post-graduation.
HASA Day of the Dead Celebration, 6 to 9:30 p.m.: Hispanic American Student Association will host a celebration for the Day of the Dead at Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center.
Election Watch Party, 7 to 10:30 p.m.: Hosted by Oklahoma Votes in the Zarrow Hall Community Room, this is a nonpartisan event to watch election results, play games and discuss political topics.
Care Cards for Nursing Homes, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Hosted by Project Sunshine, make care cards for local nursing home residents at Dale Hall in room 112.
Wednesday
HEAL Bake Sale, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Health Empowerment and Access through Learning will sell cookies to raise money for the organization on the South Oval.
RSO Advisor Workshop, noon to 1:30 p.m.: Student Government and Organization Services will host an interactive workshop to support Registered Student Organization advisors at the Oklahoma Memorial Union Heritage Room.
LinkedIn 1:1 Review, 3 to 4:30 p.m.: Hosted by the School of Computer Science and the Career Center, Sheniqia Haynes will help students with their LinkedIn profile and career readiness at Devon Energy Hall in room 145.
Thursday
Bake Sale & Tabling, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Steel Bridge Competition Team will sell a variety of baked goods on the South Oval.
HESSA Career Showcase, 7 to 9 p.m.: Hosted by The Health and Exercise Science Student Association, explore post-graduation opportunities in the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom at Oklahoma Memorial Union.
NSBE Presents Shark Tank, 6 to 8 p.m.: The National Society of Black Engineers will host an interactive workshop and invention competition at Devon Energy Hall in room 270.
Paint Your Own Cups, 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Make and paint cups with Delta Sigma Theta and learn how to build mental health at Henderson-Tolson Cultural Center.
Friday
Festival of Lights, 7 to 9 p.m.: Hindu Student Association will host a Diwali celebration with food and live musical performances in the Conoco Leadership Courtyard at Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Diwali Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m.: India Student Association will celebrate the Festival of Lights at Oklahoma Memorial Union in Meacham Auditorium with music, dances, and food.
Oklahoma Festival Ballet, 8 p.m.: Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts will begin its weekend collection of classic and contemporary ballets at Elsie C. Brackett Theatre.
This story was edited by Macey Thaxton. Avery Shaw and Kennedy Johnson copy edited this story.