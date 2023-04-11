Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to cease all work on ACCESS Oklahoma projects

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced Tuesday that it will stop all work on ACCESS Oklahoma projects Friday due to its inability to enter the bond market for funding.

ACCESS Oklahoma is a 5-year, $15 million long-range transportation plan that aims to repair current infrastructure and construct four new turnpikes, one of which is set to run through east Norman.

In a press release, the authority wrote it notified its board and consultants that all projects, including current ones, would stop on April 14.

Though OTA is in a strong financial position, according to the release, the authority cannot support ACCESS Oklahoma without access to the bond market. OTA’s bond approval is currently up to the state Supreme Court.

According to the release, several factors led to this decision, including lawsuits filed by Cleveland County residents and a state investigative audit.

This marks the second time work on ACCESS Oklahoma has been halted. The first followed a judge’s ruling in December 2022 that found OTA had violated the Open Meeting Act.

In a statement addressing OTA's Tuesday announcement, Oklahoma Attorney General Genter Drummond wrote the announcement is concerning.

"This is a concerning development that causes me to question the leadership and cash flow management of this critical agency," Drummond wrote. "While it is unclear what the future holds for OTA, I am certain that the investigative audit I have ordered is needed now more than ever.”

OTA will continue normal operations and maintenance to existing toll roads, as well as its transfer to cashless tolling statewide, since these matters are funded through toll receipts.

“Despite the tremendous transportation needs across the state, I feel it is prudent to take this difficult step,” Tim Gatz, OTA executive director and Oklahoma secretary of transportation, said. “While these delays slow progress for the state, it doesn’t eliminate the need for these critical transportation enhancements that will improve safety and the quality of life for all Oklahomans.”

Gatz said he is confident that once the OTA’s bonds are approved, ACCESS Oklahoma will resume its construction.

This story was edited at 3:04 p.m. on April 11 to clarify that work will cease on Friday, April 14. It was also edited at 4:02 p.m. on April 11 to include a statement from Drummond.

This story was edited by Karoline Leonard.