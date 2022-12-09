ACCESS Oklahoma on pause after violation of Open Meeting Act

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority halted all previously approved contract work on its ACCESS Oklahoma project effective Thursday afternoon, a result of a judge’s ruling in the Open Meeting Act lawsuit that found the authority in violation of the law.
ACCESS Oklahoma is a 5-year, $15 million project that aims to repair current infrastructure and construct four new turnpike routes: the East-West Connector, Tri-City Connector, South Extension and Gilcrease Northwest segment. OTA approved the construction in its January and February board meetings.
The ruling against the authority was released on Dec. 1 in a case filed by over 150 Cleveland County residents. The lawsuit claimed OTA failed to include information that would properly inform the public about the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan for its Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 agendas.
Following advice from the authority’s general and outside counsel, several items of business must be brought back to the board’s consideration to be revoted on, according to an email sent to stakeholders. The contracts will stay paused until the board is able to take corrective action.
Projects halted include the widening of the I-44/Turner Turnpike, I-44/Will Roger Turnpike and the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. The new access points and alignments will also be temporarily paused.
All meetings with stakeholders in regard to the ACCESS Oklahoma project will also be canceled or postponed.
“While these developments were not anticipated, the Authority will move in a deliberate and thoughtful manner, in compliance with the Court’s decision, to progress ACCESS Oklahoma,” the email to stakeholders read.
