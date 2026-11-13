Norman high schools host playoff games in 'really cool moment' for community

For the first time, Norman High and Norman North will open the playoffs at home on the same night, giving both programs an opportunity to make history Friday.
The two schools have hosted playoff games during the same season before but never on the same night. This season, both finished among the top teams in their respective districts, earning the opportunity to host their first-round matchups.
Norman North (7-3) will welcome Yukon (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Norman North Football Stadium, while Norman High (6-4) will host Booker T. Washington (3-7) at the same time at Harve Collins Field.
Norman North: A new chapter at home
For Norman North, Friday's game represents an opportunity to add a milestone to the history of its new stadium. The Timberwolves have played their home games there throughout the past two seasons, but this will be the program's first playoff game at its own field.
Norman North head coach Justin Jones said earning a home playoff spot was important for the team and the community, especially after playing on the road in the first round last season.
“It's awesome,” Jones said. “I think it's history in the making from the standpoint that we weren't able to do it last year. We were on the road, and so winning the games at the end that we needed to secure a home playoff spot was awesome. And it’s going to be kind of another notch in the history of this new stadium, (I’m) and excited for our community and our kids for that.”
The Timberwolves enter the postseason after finishing fourth in Class 6A-I District 1. The team has been led by junior quarterback Nash Henry, who has thrown for 2,398 yards and 30 touchdowns with five interceptions.
Henry has also had a strong group of playmakers around him. Senior running back Byron Mason has rushed for 1,141 yards and 19 total touchdowns, while senior tight end Ben Kolar leads the team with 704 receiving yards and 15 touchdown receptions.
North will face a Yukon team that finished 6-4 after opening the season with six consecutive wins before dropping its final four games. Yukon will bring a balanced offense led by junior quarterback Zealand Danielson, who has thrown for 2,354 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 603 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Yukon also has a strong rushing option in junior Prince-Charles Shelburn, who has recorded 1,243 yards and 21 touchdowns. Senior receiver Daniel Yebit adds another threat in the passing game with 742 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Jones said Yukon's offense will challenge the Timberwolves to defend the entire field, rather than focus on one area.
“The thing that Coach Barnes does really well is he's going to identify your scheme,” Jones said. “He's going to force you to defend the entire width of the field and the entire length of the field.”
With both teams bringing capable offenses into Friday's matchup, Jones said North will need to execute its fundamentals and avoid giving Yukon extra opportunities.
“It's going to come down to taking care of the football,” Jones said. “Don't have turnovers and try to generate some takeaways and then it's going to come down to special teams.”
Norman High: Finding its stride
The Tigers finished third in Class 6A-II District 1, winning its final three games after a 3-4 start.
Norman High head coach Rocky Martin said the team has become more comfortable with one another as the season has progressed, and he believes the Tigers are playing their best football at the right time.
“I think, as a team, you want to improve throughout the year, and I think, especially these last three weeks, we've been playing our best football,” Martin said. “But I still don't think we've seen our best football yet, which is exciting,”
The Tigers will try to carry that momentum into a matchup with Booker T. Washington, who finished 3-7.
The Hornets’ offense is led by junior running back Elijah Hill, who has rushed for 1,323 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 132.3 yards per game. The Hornets will look to establish the run behind a physical offensive line and put pressure on the Tigers' defense.
Norman has faced other teams with run-heavy offenses throughout the season, including Piedmont and Putnam City West. Martin said those matchups could help prepare the Tigers for Hill and the Hornets, but stopping the run will come down to execution.
“Obviously, it's gap control,” Martin said. “We've got to maintain and be in the right spot, and then it's going to come down to tackling.”
The Hornets also have a strong defensive line. Senior defensive lineman Joseph Graves leads the team with 14 sacks, while senior Cadriann Olds has added seven sacks.
Martin said Booker T. Washington presents challenges on both sides of the ball, particularly with its size and athleticism up front.
“It might be the best defensive front we've seen,” Martin said. “Most likely, it is. They're big, (and) they're physical. They're athletic up front.”
The Tigers have their own offensive weapon in senior senior Joseph Kelley, who leads the team in both passing and rushing. Kelley has thrown for 1,196 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 876 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
With the postseason bringing a win-or-go-home format, Martin said discipline and taking care of the football will be especially important.
“This game's going to come down to discipline,” Martin said. “We've got to be the more disciplined team. We've got to secure the football. We can't turn the ball over. We got to create turnovers on the defensive side, special teams. We got to win that phase.”
The Tigers will also have the benefit of playing at Harve Collins Field, where Martin believes the support from the student section and community can make a difference.
“I truly do believe that we've got one of the best, if not the best, student sections in the state,” Martin said. “Just to play at home with our community and all our fans and school support, I think it's a big deal.”
More than two playoff games
Beyond the individual matchups, Friday's games represent a significant moment for Norman's two football programs.
Martin said the accomplishment reflects well on both programs and the city.
“It's a big deal,” Martin said. “Obviously, North has done a tremendous job. I mean, we played in week zero, and I know how good (of) a team they have and how well coached they are. It's a big deal for the community. It's a big deal for both schools. School pride, I think it's awesome.”
Jones shared a similar perspective.
“It's a really cool moment when it happens, and it shows that we play good football in the city,” Jones said. “And I'm proud of what we do here at Norman North, and I know there's the other half of the community that's very proud of what they do at Norman High.”
The winner of Norman North's matchup with Yukon will face Jenks, while the winner of Norman High's game against Booker T. Washington will take on Bartlesville.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.