Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction results 2026: Marshall vs. Franklin

The Associated Press uses AI tools to help prototype and build the code for these graphics.
This post will be updated through the evening with results in the race for Oklahoma's superintendent of public instruction.
The candidates
Jennettie Marshall, a Democrat, touted her administrative experience in law enforcement and as a member of the Tulsa Board of Education.
Robert Franklin, a Republican, said his 45 years working as a teacher and leader in K-12 schools, CareerTech and higher education make him the most qualified candidate for the role.
Prior reporting from Oklahoma Voice contributed to this report.