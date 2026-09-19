Halftime breakdown: How John Mateer's performing against New Mexico

After throwing an interception on the first play of the game, fifth year quarterback John Mateer got hot.
He threw seven-for-seven after the interception, with a second-quarter passing touchdown to fifth year tight end Hayden Hanson.
Then he cooled off.
After that drive, the Sooners found themselves backed against their own end-zone. The drive concluded with Mateer's second turnover of the game due to a miscommunication between transfer wide receiver Parker Livingstone and junior running back Xavier Robinson.
In Mateer's last drive of the first half, boos filled the stadium when an unsuccessful run play ticked the clock down and eliminated the possibility of taking shots toward the end zone. Fifth year kicker Tate Sandell then missed a 41-yard field goal at the first half.
Mateer recorded 124 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the first half, adding 13 yards on the ground.
The Sooners entered halftime up 7-6 over the Lobos.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.