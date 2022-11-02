RJ Harris, Jared Deck compete for Oklahoma House District 44 seat

Republican candidate RJ Harris and Democrat Jared Deck will compete for the Oklahoma House District 44 seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Their predecessor, Rep. Emily Virgin (D-Norman), has termed out of the position after serving for 11 years, leaving the spot open for both candidates.
RJ HARRIS (R)
Harris is a National Guard veteran, lawyer and “someone who fights for the rights of Oklahomans,” according to his website.
Harris received both his undergraduate and law degree from OU and is a practicing lawyer in the state. He also works as an air traffic controller, according to his campaign site.
Harris said, as a constitutional conservative, he wants to support policies that align with both the state and federal Constitution. In doing this, he believes the gap between politicians and civilians will shrink.
“Regardless of how I feel about it personally, I want the government pushed down to the lowest levels, so that way, people can hold their officials accountable because they're closest to them,” Harris said.
Harris said he wants to remove as much “tyrannical” legislature as possible to better the political state of Oklahoma. He said the state has a lot of untapped energy resources that can be better advertised and used on a local and national level.
“We've got an energy crisis going on globally right now, and I believe that Oklahoma should be forward and proud of the fact that it's an innovative energy producer,” Harris said.
Harris said his law background allows him to really understand how legislation and policy will affect the citizens in his district, and his military history gives him insight into the struggles of fellow veterans in the state.
He wants to hold officials accountable for the citizens of Oklahoma. He aims to better the lives of Oklahomans through wage increases and more decisions in policy that affect everyday life, according to his campaign website.
JARED DECK (D)
Deck is a musician, entrepreneur and political activist for unheard voices, according to his website.
Deck graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in music performance and serves on several boards, including the Moore Norman Technology Center Board of Education, Variety Care Heath Centers Board of Directors and the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma board of directors.
Deck wrote Oklahoma’s government has been plagued with policies that “perpetuate bigotry and extremism” and they must be stopped.
“(I’m) fighting against extremist policies that hurt the economic outlook of the working class, limit reproductive rights, target our 2SLGBTQ+ community, and take public dollars out of public education,” Deck wrote.
Long term, he’s focused on making higher education more available and ensuring graduates have a fair return in the form of livable wages after college, Deck wrote.
Deck wrote that he hopes to serve in a similar fashion as Virgin, explaining she has been a strong voice for Norman. However, he believes his different life experiences from her provide him a chance to focus on new issues for the district.
“When the person in charge of the government tells you government is the problem, they're telling on themselves,” Deck wrote.
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
