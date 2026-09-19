OU narrowly defeats New Mexico at home, plays through boos

OU won 14-6 against New Mexico at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium Saturday.

After narrowing defeating the Lobos, the Sooners will face the top-two teams in the nation, No. 2 Georgia and No. 1 Texas, in back-to-back games. The Sooners are struggling to find their groove, with much of their brutal schedule still ahead.

Here are takeaways:

Mateer plays rocky vs. Lobos

Fifth year quarterback John Mateer had a rocky performance against the Lobos.

He threw an interception on the first play of the game, starting out cold. Then he bounced back, going seven-for-seven on his passes that followed. He connected with fifth year tight end Hayden Hansen for a touchdown in the second quarter for the first score of the game. However, his improved play did not last long, as he threw another interception before the end of the first half.

He later delivered a deep pass to fifth year wide receiver Isaiah Sategna for a 53-yard touchdown with 8:05 to go in the third quarter.

With two interceptions, Mateer had another subpar game following an abysmal performance against Michigan last Saturday in the Sooners’ 17-10 loss. He had 189 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception on a 51% pass completion rate against the Wolverines.

Mateer finished with 238 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on a 76% pass completion rate against the Lobos.

David Stone shines, still

Junior defensive lineman David Stone had a career performance despite the Sooners’ struggles.

Stone finished with a career-high eight tackles and saved the Sooners on multiple plays.

He contained the Lobos for no gain before their first field goal. Following Mateer’s second interception, Stone combined on a tackle for loss on second down and a sack on third down to hold the Lobos to another field goal. It marked a critical defensive play, with the Lobos having to settle on a field goal instead of a touchdown for a lead.

Stone was a projected top-15 NFL Draft pick for 2027, going into this season.

Sategna saves Sooners

Sategna proved to be a consistent weapon for Mateer a year ago, and against New Mexico, his number was called again for a critical play.

His 53-yard touchdown against the Lobos came as the Sooners’ second score of the night, in a game that was hurting for offensive highlights. As the Sooners narrowly won, his score helped them across the finish line.

He finished with 101 receiving yards and one touchdown on Saturday.

Sategna recorded over 900 receiving yards in 2025 and was relied on consistently when the Sooners desperately needed to find the end zone.

Live updates

Mateer connects with Sategna on a deep pass, 14-6

Fifth year quarterback John Mateer delivers a deep pass to fifth year wide receiver Isaiah Sategna for a 53-yard touchdown with 8:05 to go in the third quarter.

What channel is OU-New Mexico on after halftime?

The game will be moved to ESPN2 following halftime.

Tate Sandell misses field goal

Fifth year kicker Tate Sandell misses a 41-yard field goal.

The 2025 Lou Groza Award winner, given to the nation's best kicker, fails to hit one at home against the Lobos.

Glasgow converts another field goal, down 7-6

New Mexico fifth year kicker Grant Glasgow completes another field goal, pulling the Lobos closer on the scoreboard.

Mateer throws another interception

Mateer throws another interception to the Lobos before the end of the first half, again, receiving loud boos from fans.

Lobos get on the board, down 7-3

Glasgow converts on a 24-yard field goal.

OU finds end zone in 2nd quarter, 7-0

Fifth year tight end Hayden Hansen breaks several tackles to score the first touchdown of the game, giving OU the lead with 13:49 to go in the second quarter.

Isaiah Sategna fumbles punt return

Sategna fumbles on a punt return, with a New Mexico defender coming up with the ball.

Sategna, usually known for his explosive punt returns, adds to the Sooners early woes.

OU has to punt on 2nd drive

Fifth year punter Grayson Miller steps up to punt the ball to end OU's second drive, with the Sooners not finding success against the Lobos' defense early in the game.

Mateer throws early interception

Fifth year quarterback John Mateer throws an interception on his first throw of the game against the Lobos, receiving loud boos.

What channel is OU-New Mexico starting on?

Kickoff will be on ESPNEWS and switch to ESPN2 once the Florida State-Alabama game ends.

Kentucky upset adds onto OU’s gauntlet

Unranked Kentucky takes down No. 9 Texas A&M 31-21, adding more concern for the Sooners' schedule ahead.

OU will face Kentucky on Oct. 17, directly following matchups with top-two teams, Georgia and Texas.

Pregame standup

The Sooners are preparing to take on the New Mexico Lobos as they look to bounce back from last Saturday’s loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

Watch the OU Daily's preview video here.

Mateer's headspace

The Daily broke down John Mateer's mindset following his performance against Michigan: