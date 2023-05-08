Norman seeks to increase hotel room tax to benefit city wellness projects, tourism, development

Norman voters will vote on a potential 3 percent hotel room tax increase on May 9.
The original tax of 5 percent passed in May 1980 to encourage and promote convention and tourism efforts, though the tax itself is not paid by Norman residents. Funds from the tax are used for the development of parks, arts and humanities.
According to Finance Director Anthony Francisco, Airbnb and other short-term rental properties are subject to the tax for 30 days.
The tax wouldn’t affect affordable housing as Norman residents are exempt from the tax, according to City Manager Darrel Pyle. Should a need arise that would require a Normanite to rent a hotel room, Pyle said one would need to prove their residency using a utility bill, voter registration card, or another form of identification to be exempt.
Francisco said the tax would be on a case-by-case basis for hotels, with the city being the arbiter of a dispute.
For OU students living in Norman, Francisco said as long as the student has an apartment address within city limits, they are considered a resident and would not pay the tax.
The current distribution of the tax revenue includes a 4 percent administrative fee to the city, 25 percent to parks development, 25 percent to the Norman Arts Council and 50 percent to Visit Norman.
Should voters pass the tax, this distribution will remain the same for the original 5 percent with the 3 percent increase divided two ways: 75 percent to Visit Norman for the sports commission and 25 percent toward enhancement of venues built from Norman Forward.
Passed in October 2015, Norman Forward is a citizen-initiated proposal aimed to improve, expand or construct quality-of-life projects in the city. Current projects include the Griffin Park soccer fields, the Young Family Athletic Center, the Senior Wellness Center and Rotary Park.
Since OU announced its plan to leave the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference in 2024, the city currently is preparing for increases in tourism and economic development. Dan Schemm, Visit Norman director, said the hotel tax just happened to coincide with the SEC move.
Schemm said the 50 percent Visit Norman allocation is spent marketing Norman to visitors, though the bureau hadn’t previously used targeted athletics as Norman didn’t have the venues necessary until Norman Forward.
Today, Norman has 22 soccer fields, 14 baseball and softball diamonds at Reeves Park, and will have eight basketball, 12 volleyball and a competition swim venue at the Young Family Athletic Center, according to Schemm and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen.
In 2015, Schemm said Visit Norman started to find ways to utilize sporting venues outside of recreation leagues and city events. After looking into several options, including tourism improvement districts, the bureau decided to form a sports commission following the Norman Forward venue construction.
Schemm called youth sports “recession proof,” adding the little occupancy tax the city gained during the COVID-19 pandemic was from youth sports travelers.
“Having the name recognition from OU and now having a sports commission with resources to go out and market these venues just makes a whole lot of sense,” Schemm said. “Having the SEC come is tremendous as well because we know they’re going to increase the number of visitors we get and it’s probably also going to increase the cost of our hotel room.”
Norman is currently in the bottom third of hotel tax in the state, according to Schemm, with the increase moving the city to the top 25 percent, but not at the top.
Not including state and city sales tax, Tulsa has a hotel tax of 5 percent, Stillwater of 4 percent and Oklahoma City of 5.5 percent.
Pyle predicted agencies neighboring Norman would follow suit and send ballot questions out to their voters should the city’s tax pass. Pyle said he was optimistic voters would see the value in the tax raise.
Schemm encouraged voters to go to the polls and emphasized the benefit for residents from the tax.
“It should be a no-brainer,” Schemm said. “Other people’s money, Norman citizens are not paying a dime.”
The city’s hotel room tax election will take place on May 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To check voter registration, go to Oklahoma Voter Portal.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
