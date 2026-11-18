Local musician S. Reidy is venturing out of Oklahoma and going on tour — a vision that began with building an audience beyond music and gaining attention on social media by asking viewers one simple question: Do you live in Oklahoma?
Reidy opens his videos by inviting Oklahomans to discover something different in the local music scene and the community that surrounds it.
Reidy said his first video to gain significant traction promoted a show originally set to be in his garage. The video received approximately 30,000 views and 5,000 likes. The response was large enough that he moved the concert to Bison Witches Bar & Deli.
"That was kind of the beginning of this little era of finding a lot of people locally that are into the same stuff as me and want to go to shows and listen to music for the same reasons that I do," Reidy said.
His social media following has since grown from around 700 to over 9,000 followers in just over a year. According to Reidy, the content format he experimented with became a common promotional strategy among local musicians.
Rather than simply advertising a performance, Reidy said he wants his videos to introduce viewers to an experience and give them a reason to become involved in their local community.
For example, a video advertising a concert at Gray Owl Coffee began with Reidy explaining why it was one of his favorite coffee shops before introducing the upcoming show.
Reidy said the approach could benefit more than the musicians performing as his Gray Owl video brought the business more followers on social media. He has also collaborated with The Depot with its Summer Breeze Concert Series.
"Not only are they getting introduced to a music scene and some music that they might like, but also a community place that they might be interested in," Reidy said.
Reidy frequently includes smaller Oklahoma musicians in his concert lineups, using his platform to introduce his audience to different genres and local arts.
He said a recent “secret location” concert drew a crowd of around 200 people, with Norman punk band Diet Riot opening. Other shows have featured musicians including Sarah Reed and Compost Adjacent.
"The fact that there are so many talented people that I can give that platform to when that light is shone on me as well, it just brings everybody up," Reidy said.
Reidy has lived in Oklahoma his whole life, but moved to Norman in 2001 at 7 years old, and has lived in the city since. He said his introduction to the local music scene came when he was a teenager, after his father introduced him to a local band called The Neighborhood.
The band performed at the first Norman Music Festival in 2008, which Reidy attended. He said he has attended every festival since. Watching the bands showed him that artists could build an audience and reach a larger platform without leaving Norman.
“It was really good for me, though, to see that and be like…’I need to do that. I need to play that stage one day,’" he said.
Reidy first performed at NMF in 2022 and has appeared on its lineup every year since, headlining the 2026 festival.
After noticing fewer opportunities for alternative music following the COVID-19 pandemic, Reidy began hosting concerts at his own home, known by fans as “Mount. Reidy.” He said the more intimate environment allows audiences to feel more connected to the performances and the people around them.
He recognizes that finding a place in a community can be difficult, particularly for people who feel disconnected from their surroundings.
"I try my hardest to be very thorough about making sure everyone's welcome and that people are going to be held accountable here, and that this is a safe space for everybody,” Reidy said. “When you make that explicitly clear, people are a lot more willing to try things out."
His signature community-centered approach is also incorporated into his newest album, "?You Should Wait?," which is his seventh album containing more than five songs.
The nine-track project is a concept album that follows a continuous narrative, incorporating elements of punk, electronic dance music and indie rock with hip-hop, remaining at the center of his sound.
For Reidy, the album is also an opportunity to represent the community that helped shape him.
"I would love for (Norman) to think that I've immortalized a piece of this city in music that a lot of the world doesn't get to see, but is now accessible to anybody," Reidy said. “I would love for the community to feel that way about it, and I would only be blessed if they did.”
As his social media following grows and his music reaches new audiences, Reidy said he is already thinking about what comes next.
His last house show of 2026 will benefit Norman’s Food and Shelter Inc. by requiring attendees to donate one item of food or warm clothes for admission.
Reidy recently began a 23-city tour, bringing his music and community-building approach to audiences outside Oklahoma.
Information on S. Reidy’s “Tears Like Diamonds” winter tour is available online. Ticket costs vary with each venue.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Braxton Collett and Kennedy Johnson copy edited this story.