OU Daily earned multiple national honors while two of its student leaders won first place and $5,000 in a sales competition at the College Media Business & Advertising Managers conference in Austin in November.
OU Daily was one of eight student media sales teams that presented a sales pitch to Flytedesk, which sponsored the competition.
"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to have attended this conference and competed in this competition," said Krista Fleming, OU Daily marketing manager. "We were able to see the incredible media business programs across the nation, and the talented students and advisers behind them."
CMBAM is an organization for university student media groups that connects sales, marketing, design and management teams to support independent student journalism.
"I am so grateful for the opportunity to attend the CMBAM conference this year and can’t wait to apply what we learned with our team," said Alana Trotman, OU Daily advertising manager.
Winners of the annual CMBAM contest were also announced at the conference. OU Daily placed in the following categories:
Best single digital sales promotion
1st place: Adopt-a-Pet promotion / Ben Suey
Best self marketing or promotional plan
2nd place: Beanstalk Coffee & Sno X OU Daily collaboration / OU Daily team
Best video ad or underwriting spot
2nd place: Speeding Bullet / Taryn Cox, Erick Sanchez
Best sponsored content or native advertising
3rd place: Division of Student Affairs / Krista Fleming, Emma Amend
Best multimedia ad campaign
Honorable mention: OU Southwest Prevention - Professor Pill campaign / OU Daily team
Among the SEC, other CMBAM schools include: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Arkansas.