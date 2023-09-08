News Beat: From OU Daily logo

News Beat from OU Daily, a weekly podcast featuring the week's headlines from the news and culture desks about the city and campus, released its newest episode Friday.

This week, news reporter Megan Pratt reviewed this week's headlines, including the proposed entertainment district for Norman. 

While the weekly episode will air on Fridays ranging from 8-15 minutes, News Beat will release longer, special editions before OU Daily’s print publications launch. Those episodes will feature Daily reporters and editors discussing the stories included in the most recent edition of OU Daily Magazine and other guides.

Check out the stories featured in this week's episode: 

$1 billion proposed Norman-OU entertainment district on I-35 to be 80% privately funded
Food fight!: OU, Texas food pantries hold food drive competition for annual Red River Rivalry
Collision with train, vehicle causes railroad crossing closures during first OU football game
Former Norman High School teacher sues Ryan Walters for alleged defamation, false representation
Norman Public Schools implementing weapons detection system for athletic events
Harold Hamm visits OU, presents new book on American energy independence, exportation

