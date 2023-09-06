Norman Public Schools made another update to its security guidelines at athletic events on Wednesday, requiring all spectators to walk through a "weapons detection system" before entering games. The update was announced by NPS superintendent Nick Migliorino in an email to NPS staff and families.
Additionally, NPS will utilize the Contemporary Services Corporation to “provide support for the additional security measures” at Harve Collins Stadium, the shared football stadium of Norman High and Norman North. CSC worked security at last Thursday’s Crosstown Clash between the two teams and regularly works security for OU athletic events.
Migliorino stated new guidelines come as NPS “evaluates our safety protocols for athletic events.” He also hinted at more, stating “additional site-level security updates will be instituted in the future.”
NPS has now made three updates to its security guidelines in the last nine days, having instituted a rule requiring all NPS middle and high school students to show a student ID at games on Aug. 28.