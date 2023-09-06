A former Norman Public Schools teacher is suing State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters for defamatory statements made during his candidacy for Office of Superintendent.
Summer Boismier filed the suit after Walters posted multiple statements on his social media targeting her for placing a QR code in her classroom to the Brooklyn Library Books Unbanned.
In her suit, Boismier is alleging defamation, false representation, slander and libel against Walters for statements on his social media. These statements included scanned letter and videos targeting Boismier.
Boismier alleges that Walters’ posts to social media contained misleading information, including her being fired from Norman Public Schools and that she was “sexualizing her classroom.”
Walters publicly called to revoke Boismier’s teaching license as Secretary of Education when he was campaigning for his current seat.
“There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom,” Walters wrote. “Ms. Boismier's providing access to banned and pornographic material to students is unacceptable and we must ensure she doesn’t go to another district and do the same thing.”
Walters accused Boismier of violating House Bill 1775, which prohibits public schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
In June, Assistant Attorney General Liz Stephens reviewed Boismier’s case and recommended against revoking her license.
Following Walters’ statements, Boismier said she received numerous threatening messages and harassment that forced her to move from Oklahoma.
The suit alleges that Walters’ statements are part of a longer pattern of Walters’ repeatedly using false, sensational allegations against educators for political and personal gain.
Boismier is seeking $75,000 in damages.
This story was edited by Peggy Dodd and Alexia Aston. Cooper Marshall and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.