The OU Food Pantry announced a food drive competition with the University of Texas Outpost food pantry on Friday.
The Red River Food Fight will last until the end of September, leading up to the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 7.
According to Bailey Trautman, the student director for the OU Food Pantry, anyone can bring in shelf-stable food items, which will be weighed throughout the competition, to participate. Toiletries and clothing don’t count as viable donations for the competition.
Trautman said people can take donations to the pantry and that any donations received during the food drive competition will go towards OU’s total.
Anyone can use the pantry’s Amazon wish list to donate, even from other states.
At the end of the event, the OU and Texas food pantries will coordinate and announce the winner. The winner will get bragging rights and a post on social media. Trautman said she or her counterpart at Texas may also take a pie to the face, depending on who wins.
“The overall big goal of the competition is to really interact with our students and help Texas’ food pantry interact with their students,” Trautman said. “I think this competition is a fun way to get students more engaged with us, their food pantry and just raise donations.”
