The Norman Police Department reported a non-injury collision involving a train and vehicle at the Boyd Street crossing following OU’s first football game.
According to a post on NPD’s X, formally known as Twitter, account, railroad crossings at Duffy, Boyd, Brooks and Lindsey Street are all closed to traffic.
NPD also wrote pedestrians should avoid walking over or near the train while it remains stopped.
At 2:50 p.m. NPD updated their post to report the previously closed railroad crossings are back open to motorists and pedestrians.
