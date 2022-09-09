 Skip to main content
Gaylord College assistant professor facing felony charges resigns from OU

  • Updated
  • 0
Gaylord Hall

A photo of Gaylord Hall on March 2.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

Imran Hasnat, an OU Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication assistant professor, has resigned, the OU Daily learned Friday, days after he pleaded not guilty to charges of making lewd proposals and sending obscene material to a minor

Hasnat, 32, was arrested on Aug. 23 after a Cleveland County deputy posed online as a 14-year-old and agreed to meet with Hasnat, according to a district court affidavit. The initial contact with Hasnat stemmed from an investigation into sexual predators’ use of technology to solicit sexual conduct with minors. 

Imran Hasnat

Imran Hasnat, assistant professor for the OU Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication

Hasnat reportedly made lewd comments to the undercover deputy, whom Hasnat believed was a 14-year-old female, on the morning of Aug. 23. He also allegedly sent a photograph of male genitalia and requested nude photographs in return. The comments were made after Hasnat was told he was speaking with a minor, according to the affidavit. 

Gaylord Dean Ed Kelley confirmed the resignation late Friday afternoon. Kelley previously confirmed that Hasnat was on administrative leave immediately after being arrested. 

At his arraignment hearing on Sept. 6, court documents showed that Hasnat pled not guilty to the charges and posted bond on the condition that he has no contact with minors. 

A preliminary hearing conference is set for Nov. 15, where the defense counsel and prosecution will analyze the case and make recommendations to the defendant. 

Karoline Leonard is a journalism junior and asst. news managing editor at the OU Daily. She previously served as summer news managing editor and news reporter. She is originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

