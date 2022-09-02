 Skip to main content
OU Gaylord College assistant professor faces 2 felony charges after allegedly attempting to meet minor for sex

Gaylord Hall

A photo of Gaylord Hall on March 2.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

An OU faculty member is on administrative leave after being charged with making lewd proposals and sending obscene material to a minor.

Imran Hasnat, 32, an assistant professor for the OU Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, was arrested Aug. 23 after meeting with a Cleveland County deputy who posed online as a 14-year-old female, according to a district court affidavit. 

Imran Hasnat

Imran Hasnat, assistant professor for the OU Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication

The contact stemmed from an investigation into “sexual predators using telecommunication devices to solicit sexual conduct with minors.” 

At about 10 a.m. Aug. 23, Hasnat allegedly made lewd comments to the individual electronically and sent a photograph of male genitalia and requested nude photographs in return. The comments were allegedly made after Hasnat had been told the person he was speaking with was a minor, according to the affidavit. 

Hasnat allegedly traveled from his Norman residence to a predetermined location on the same day, intending to meet with and have sex with the minor, according to the affidavit. 

Hasnat was arrested at 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 23 at an OnCue on Classen Boulevard on Highway 9 and was subsequently charged. 

Gaylord Dean Ed Kelley confirmed to the OU Daily that Hasnat is on administrative leave and his classes are being covered by other instructors in the meantime. 

An OU spokesperson wrote the university will not provide additional comment due to the “confidential nature” of the personnel issue.

According to Hasnat’s LinkedIn, he served as a graduate research and teaching assistant from 2015 to 2017, pursued his doctorate degree at Gaylord from 2017 to 2021 and served as an adjunct professor for the college from 2020 to 2021 before becoming an assistant professor last fall. 

Hasnat was released on a $15,000 bond on the condition that he have no contact with minors. An arraignment hearing has been set for Sept. 23.  

