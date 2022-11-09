The International Advisory Committee will be hosting the annual International Gala on November 11, with this year’s theme being “The Beyond”.

Attendees can expect a night of dancing, food, music and community. Admission for students and staff is free, and students are encouraged to dress up in the theme colors blue, black and gold to represent outer space and the universe.

Colorful balloons and lights will light up the ballroom. There will be finger foods as well as a DJ playing songs from across the galaxy, with space to dance and tables to sit at and enjoy the food.

There will also be a room for people to take a break from the action and chill out with some party games. Then step back into the main room to see live performances by international band Combo 8 and performances by international students.

The International Gala is one of the biggest events put on by the IAC every year, and it takes months of planning to make this event possible. Nkatheko Mafu, the public affairs chair for the IAC, said the event let's international students and U. S. students build connections.

“We hope to get out the connection between the two, so we have both local students and international students connect during that night,” Mafu said. “That’s our main goal, just to build that bridge between students.”

Students can attend the Gala on Friday, November 11 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. in the Memorial Union Ballroom.

