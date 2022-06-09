 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Women's College World Series: WATCH Jayda Coleman makes unbelievable catch to rob Courtney Day of home run

  • 0
Jayda Coleman

Sophomore Jayda Coleman during game 11 of the Women's College World Series against UCLA on June 6, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma sophomore utility Jayda Coleman made a highlight-reel play for the Sooners Thursday against Texas during Game 2 of the Women's College World Series national championship series, robbing Texas sophomore Courtney Day of a home run. 

The catch ended a first inning that saw the Longhorns score two runs. Coleman currently holds. a 1.000 fielding percentage for the season. Not only has she been reliable in the field during the WCWS, but also at the plate as she entered Thursday's game 6-for-14 with a home run and nine total runs scored. 

OU and Texas are on ESPN2. 

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments