Women's College World Series: WATCH Jayda Coleman makes unbelievable catch to rob Courtney Day of home run

Oklahoma sophomore utility Jayda Coleman made a highlight-reel play for the Sooners Thursday against Texas during Game 2 of the Women's College World Series national championship series, robbing Texas sophomore Courtney Day of a home run.
It's a 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 🤧@jaydac00 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/L8LvaKSJW9— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 10, 2022
The catch ended a first inning that saw the Longhorns score two runs. Coleman currently holds. a 1.000 fielding percentage for the season. Not only has she been reliable in the field during the WCWS, but also at the plate as she entered Thursday's game 6-for-14 with a home run and nine total runs scored.
OU and Texas are on ESPN2.
