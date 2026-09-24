Oklahoma State Fair, Monarchs in the Park, University Theatre open for last weekend of September

University Theatre and Monarchs in the Park arrive in Norman and the Oklahoma State Fair continues for the last weekend of September.
Norman
“The Pajama Game,” 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: University Theatre’s production of “The Pajama Game” will debut at Elsie C. Brackett Theatre. Based off the Tony award winning musical, “The Pajama Game” is directed by Sara Brians, an associate professor for dance at OU. The production follows the story of workers at the Sleep-Tite Pajama factory where workers are demanding a seven and a half cent pay increase. Tickets are available online.
Monarchs in the Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday: The sixth annual Monarchs in the Park, which raises awareness of the migration of the monarch butterfly, will feature native plant sales, pollinator and gardening experts and food trucks. The event kicks off with the 5K race at Ruby Grant Park. Running participants will receive a monarch themed race medal, bib with timing tag and a swag bag. Registration is available online.
Oklahoma City
Oklahoma State Fair, 10 a.m. to varying times Thursday through Sunday: The Oklahoma State Fair will end after this weekend at OKC Fair Park. Thursday is discounted college day, where gate admission is only $5 with college ID.
There’s plenty to do at the fair with a range of carnival rides, including the America 250 Wheel, a 230-foot-tall Ferris wheel ride with views of up to 14 miles of the OKC skyline. The America 250 Wheel is the largest portable observation wheel in the world, according to a press release by the Oklahoma State Fair.
Food items include a doughnut smash burger, pork belly lollipops, churro Korean corndogs and very berry nerdy watermelon, among other items.
Some events to check out this weekend at the fair include:
Ostrich Exhibition, Thursday through Sunday: Located at Barn 3 Arena, there will be ostriches available for viewing and an informational session.
The OKC Pow Wow Club, noon to 8 p.m. Friday: See showcases of authentic dancing, music and storytelling from Native American culture. There will be rhythmic drumming and colorful regalia at the Modern Living Building.
Wildcatters vs. The World, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday: This event features an elite bull riding competition where the Oklahoma Wildcatters will face off at OG&E Coliseum. The first round features 40 riders, including the Wildcatters. The next round features the seven highest non-Wildcatters who will team up as “The World” to face off against seven opponents from the Wildcatters. Tickets are available online.
Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage:
• 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Cooper Alan
• 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ginuwine
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hairball
• 7:30 p.m. Sunday, La Furia del Bravo and La Reunion Nortena
Admission ticket prices may vary, and are available online or at the box office. A list of discounted admission days is available online.
Carnival armbands provide unlimited rides during a visit, with the exception of the America 250 Wheel. Armbands cost $25 Thursday and $50 Friday to Sunday.
Single day parking costs $15 and only accepts card payments. More parking information can be found online.
27th Annual Plaza District Festival, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday: The annual public Plaza District festival draws in over 40,000 visitors each year. The festival has two music stages running all day, with performances running every hour. There will also be an artist market and food and beverage vendors.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Kennedy Johnson, Kylie Caldwell and Tori Pham copy edited this story.