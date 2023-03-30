'We're capable of so much more': OU gymnastics advances to regional final despite up-and-down performance

Following its first rotation, OU gymnastics was in a strange position: second place.
Despite a perfect 10 from Ragan Smith on beam to end the rotation, the Sooners began their NCAA regionals tournament trailing No. 16 Ohio State by .500.
A PERFECT START!! 🔟Witness some perfection from senior Ragan Smith on beam. 👑📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/DMusoVVwq5📈 https://t.co/12He8S7kwu #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/WMo5XTlfG5— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 31, 2023
Sophomore Jordan Bowers later earned a 10 of her own on bars, but Oklahoma struggled by sticking only three of their 18 dismounts on the night.
Jordan Bowers was flawless on the bars 🤸♀️ #ThatsaW @OU_WGymnastics pic.twitter.com/bTeq2hT8vo— espnW (@espnW) March 31, 2023
The win wasn’t pretty according to head coach KJ Kindler, but it was enough to advance.
“That was definitely consequential to our score, and I also felt like it stopped us from ever gaining any momentum,” Kindler said. “We’re capable of so much more. It just felt like we could never get the momentum going because we weren’t hitting on all cylinders. We were a little up and down.”
Despite the shaky night, No. 1 Oklahoma’s (20-1, 3-0 Big 12) 197.925 was enough to edge out a victory to advance to Saturday’s regional final at 5 p.m. against No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 16 Ohio State. The top-two finishers advance to the national semifinals on April 13 in Fort Worth.
OU first ran into trouble on beam when junior Katherine LeVasseur wobbled on a front aerial and scored a season-low 9.725. LeVasseur’s performance was her first on beam since Feb. 3.
"If I was going to take an opportunity to see what Kat could do for us, I was going to do it today," Kindler said.
The Sooners then moved to floor for their second rotation where junior and leadoff performer Bell Johnson under-rotated her last tumbling pass and almost caught herself with her hands for a 9.725. Luckily, freshman Faith Torrez lifted the Sooners back to first place with her rotation-high 9.925.
SHE'S AN ALL-AMERICAN ON FLOOR FOR A REASON!! 🔥Freshman @TorrezFaith has scored 9.9-plus in 12 out of 13 meets this season on floor, including a 9.925 tonight!!📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/DMusoVUYAx📈 https://t.co/12He8S6MGW #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/DH4rx6Bq12— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 31, 2023
Oklahoma didn’t stick a single vault in its third rotation but fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman was the closest to doing so with her event-winning 9.950.
Notably missing from Oklahoma’s lineups were Jenna Dunn on beam and Danae Fletcher on vault and floor but Kindler said to expect to see lineup changes by Saturday.
“You know, we just weren’t landing well, right?” Kindler asked Trautman and sophomore Danielle Sievers after the meet. “We just weren’t landing well. So, I think we’ll get in a little better groove here for Saturday and we’re gonna make some adjustments to help with that.”
Bars was the best rotation of Oklahoma’s night where it scored a 49.600 and Jordan Bowers scored the first 10 of her career on bars. With the achievement, Bowers is now a 10 on beam away from the Gym Slam accomplishment, when a gymnast scores a 10 on four different events. The only OU gymnast to earn that feat was Maggie Nichols, who competed from 2017-2020.
“Honestly, I think she really needed that,” Kindler said of Bowers. “She wasn’t having her normal night. For her to cap off her night in a better place than she was on the other events, I think that will be hugely helpful moving forward."
Sievers added Bowers is close to the accomplishment.
“She hits 10.0 (worthy) beam routines day in and day out so I wouldn’t be surprised if she got it on Saturday.” Sievers said.
The Sooners will look to rebound from an uncharacteristic night in the upcoming regional final.
“We definitely weren’t ourselves tonight,” Sievers said. “But we’re going to go after it Saturday.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.