Venables, Arbuckle address Mateer’s confidence, offensive line struggles ahead of Red River

Coming off of a needed bye week, OU will take on No. 1 Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the 122nd meeting of the Red River Rivalry. Head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle took to the podium ahead of Saturday’s clash.
Here are takeaways:
Ben Arbuckle keeps faith in Mateer’s confidence
Just one year removed from a 23-6 defeat in the Cotton Bowl, Arbuckle’s offense has not gotten out of the mud. Now, it’s up to the second-year offensive coordinator to put together a game plan that keeps fifth-year quarterback John Mateer in position to succeed.
Arbuckle spoke on Mateer’s confidence Tuesday morning.
“(Mateer’s as) tough as they come,” Arbuckle said. “Competitors wants to do well, want to do right, want to win. And nothing has changed in that facet.”
This will be Mateer’s second Red River Rivalry, following an abysmal first outing in which he threw three interceptions, albeit with an injured hand. Arbuckle remains confident in the quarterback's ability to bounce back in this year's matchup, despite the scrutiny that surrounds his position.
“It's a position that demands a lot,” Arbuckle said. “It's a position that is held in high regard. It's held to a high standard, and if anything from last year and this year has shown me, he doesn't run from that at all.”
Venables echoed the same sentiment.
“(Mateer) cares about his opportunity,” Venables said. “(He) certainly cares about representing a place like Oklahoma at quarterback, which is a big deal, and nobody's more disappointed in not playing up to the standard that … the University of Oklahoma has been used to over a long period of time. But his best football has been really good, and we've got to help him play a little more consistently.”
Mateer will look to get back on track after his outing against No. 2 Georgia, where he committed three costly turnovers, something Arbuckle said cannot happen against a defense the caliber of Texas.
“The catastrophic (errors) can't happen,” Arbuckle said.
Though turnovers and errors have been a continued problem, Arbuckle’s belief still lies with the group.
“Tough teams win, tough players win,” Arbuckle said. “That's been our message throughout the entire building ... there's no point wallowing in anything, and all you can do is get back to work, be better at the basics and go execute at a high level.”
Venables’ legacy, season seemingly on the line against Texas
After starting at OU in 2022, Venables enters his fifth Red River Rivalry with a 1-3 record. Those results rank near the bottom of OU coaches through their first four years.
This season is also seemingly hanging in the balance in this game with OU at 2-2. Venables understands the momentum a win against the No. 1 team in the country could bring.
“We're going to need to play our best football,” Venables said. “We need to create some momentum. It's a very real thing during this time of the year and an opportunity to develop, through success, … confidence, chemistry and an opportunity to build on some success.”
In order for the Sooners to have a chance in this weekend’s clash, the offensive line will have to step up.
“Way too many guys are coming and going at that position group,” Venables said. “We need continuity and consistency in order to develop that group into what we want.”
The offensive line will have their hands full as they take on a stout Texas defensive front led by junior edge rusher Colin Simmons, who Venables called the “first defensive player taken off the board in the very near future.”
With focus on the offensive line and Mateer’s ball security, Venables emphasized the importance of running the ball and winning the turnover margin.
“(In) the last 17 games, 16-1, (in favor of) the team (that) has won the turnover margin. (In the last nine games, teams are) 9-0, … that rushes for more yards,” Venables said. “So, yeah, it's … a big deal in this game. Obviously, the stats align with that, and this week won't be any different.”
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.