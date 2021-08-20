'This is home': Why Tennessee transfer Key Lawrence chose OU; hopes to make instant impact with new demeanor

Key Lawrence needed just one visit to know Oklahoma was his new home.
The sophomore Tennessee transfer, who appeared in all 10 games last season, tallied just eight tackles. But the former four-star defensive back and No. 97 ranked recruit in Rivals’ 2020 class has received rave reviews in spring and fall training camp heading into his first season with the Sooners.
“He’s had a tremendous spring and a tremendous summer,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Aug. 5.
Grinch said Lawrence picked up OU’s defensive scheme with ease. Lawrence added that Grinch’s scheme isn’t complex, allowing him to focus on making plays with his athleticism. Studying the concepts was important for Lawrence early in spring, so he could move up the depth chart quicker.
“I really just dived my whole focus into football,” Lawrence said on Thursday. “I think it was a big priority for me to hurry up and pick it up really quick, especially coming into spring to try to get a step ahead of certain guys.”
Lawrence’s competition for snaps includes senior safeties Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell — both reigning two-year starters — redshirt freshman Bryson Washington, freshman Jordan Mukes and redshirt senior Justin Broiles.
And according to Lawrence and others in the room, the secondary is focused on bringing a different demeanor this season.
“We really preach so much in the locker room every day,” Lawrence said. “We're really trying to be more nitty gritty, we have that type of edge to us. We try to preach to our coaches and our recruiters here, ‘We need to get back to that Tennessee native style,’ we gotta try to get some of that grit back up here.”
The Nashville native was prioritized by Grinch during his recruitment before ultimately choosing the Volunteers. Lawrence said the Sooners were always an option in the back of his mind while at Tennessee.
“He made me feel like this is home,” Lawrence said on his past relationship with Grinch. “I only came on one visit and I felt like it was home from day one. He just kept it real with me, being honest in every aspect of the way. He told me what to do, what all I have to do in order for me to be a great player here at the University of Oklahoma.”
Lawrence transferred to OU on Jan. 25. Offensive tackle Wanya Morris and running back Eric Gray, both juniors, also transferred from Tennessee on Jan. 18 and Jan. 27, respectively.
Lawrence’s former Volunteer teammates aren’t the only familiarity he had previously with the OU roster. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington, who hails from Mursfreesboro, Tennessee, grew up with Lawrence as the defensive backs competed in various sports starting in fourth grade.
“He’s one of the main reasons why I came to OU,” Lawrence said about his relationship with Washington. “Because our relationship was already strong. Now just being here on the same team, especially in the back end with him, it made our bond even stronger.”
Lawrence hopes to contribute to Grinch’s rapidly improving defensive unit, which rose from No. 101 in total defense in 2018 to No. 28 last season. The 6-foot-1 defensive back is still young, but wants to bring his Rocky Top attitude to Norman.
“I mean, one thing I see that Keyshawn brings to our team is grit,” Broiles said during spring practice. " ... We’re still working to get him to bring that grit out every play, but when Key wants to turn it up and lock in, he can do that. And when he does that, he's probably one of the best players on the team."
