'The arena is one of those pieces': Porter Moser once again pushes for new OU basketball arena

As Porter Moser tries to build Oklahoma’s basketball program, a new arena is something he sees as vital.
Since arriving in Norman prior to the 2021-22 season, Moser has been one of the biggest advocates for replacing the current Lloyd Noble Center. Specifically, Moser wants an arena that ranks “top-20” among college basketball teams, believing he won’t get the gameday atmosphere he wants without it.
It isn’t the first time Moser publicly supported a new arena, as he did so in March and in February 2022. However, it’s the first time he’s mentioned specifics about what he wants the arena to be.
Unlike other aspects of OU’s program, whether a new arena is built or not is something Moser can’t control. But, he believes if the Sooners want to grow their program, a new arena is an essential piece for doing so.
“There's things we’ve got to do to make (OU) a perennial power,” Moser said on Monday. “There's things that we have to do to make this a success every year. The arena is one of those pieces.”
Conversations surrounding a new arena fired up again when OU sent a survey to members of the Norman community concerning a potential entertainment district in the city. The survey sought input on residents’ desires of a “mixed-use development” similar to 'Texas Live!' in Arlington, Texas.
OU Daily reported in March that OU was exploring a potential 10,000-seat capacity for a new arena, a reduction of the current 10,967 capacity of the Lloyd Noble Center. OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said the university is still exploring options as it works for a “simultaneous effort” with the City of Norman.
In 2017, the City of Norman unveiled a project to create a similarly described entertainment district mentioned in the December 2022 survey. It included a 10,000-seat arena with 800 club seats, 30 loge boxes, 20 luxury suites, 12 regular suites and 2,600-lot parking garage. An estimated $90 million of public money would’ve funded the project, but it was struck down due to community opposition.
“We're going to have a top 20 caliber atmosphere every year, and it has to do with (a new arena),” Moser said. “There's a lot of things that we're pushing behind the scenes that are little successes along the way.”
Moser emphasizing tempo in 23-24
Throughout OU’s offseason, Moser has emphasized increasing tempo.
A failure to keep up with Big 12 Conference foes is what Moser believes led to the Sooners having the conference’s second-worst offense and third-worst defense by points per game.
As he enters his third season helming OU, Moser believes its newest faces, including freshman forwards Kaden Cooper and Jacolb Cole and first-year assistants Armon Gates and Brock Morris, will help the Sooners be more athletic and fast this coming season.
“I think we have the pieces to be way more up-tempo this season,” Moser said. “I think offensive rebounding, steals (and) everything with our length is going to be improved. It’s just got to come together.
“When you have 26 quad one and two games (last season), that's near the most of anybody in the country. You need to have some length and athleticism to counter that.”
OU’s 2022-23 schedule ranked 10th toughest in the country according to TeamRankings, and it may be as tough in 2023-24 with the Big 12 adding Houston, a No. 1-seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Knowing OU’s road to the postseason will be just as difficult, Moser feels much improvement is necessary to end its two-year tournament drought.
“Everything from offensive rebounding, getting extra possessions, to getting some easier baskets in transition is something that we have to do,” Moser said. “I know where we want to go with this thing, and there's no one fighting harder. There’s no one that believes in it more than me every single day.”
A full schedule for OU’s 2023-24 season hasn’t been released yet, but the Sooners are expected to begin play in 98 days. Among OU’s out-of-conference opponents is Arkansas, as the two schools announced a second Crimson and Cardinal Classic in Tulsa on Monday.
𝐓-𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 📍Sooners, Razorbacks are set to battle at @BOKCenter in the 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐬𝐨𝐧 & 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜 on Dec. 9!#Sooners | https://t.co/X8ElptE66U pic.twitter.com/Qq0tj1Gyh8— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) July 31, 2023
Godwin building muscle, Uzan working on ‘everything’
While Moser believes OU will improve, two of his players believe they’ve improved as well.
Sophomore guard Milos Uzan says he’s worked on “everything” this offseason from his shooting, to his stamina and his physicality. The Las Vegas native says he’s added 10 pounds of muscle this offseason, believing he’s ready to satisfy Moser’s demands of up-tempo play.
“I'm just trying to compete with everyone and push each other to make everyone uncomfortable,” Uzan said. “I’m just trying to build myself.”
Senior forward Sam Godwin has experienced a similar muscle gain, adding 15 pounds to his frame. Godwin has been in the weight room 4-5 times per week this offseason and increased his calorie consumption to support his muscle growth.
“Getting some more muscle mass on my body has only helped me strengthen myself,” Godwin said. “It's a physical league. It's never a night off. You can never rest.”
Uzan was a fixture in OU’s starting lineup during his freshman season, averaging 7.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Godwin came off the bench to average 4.9 points per game after transferring from Wofford.