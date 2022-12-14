OU athletics revives arena conversations in community survey

OU athletics restarted conversations surrounding a potential new arena and entertainment district in Norman with a survey sent to some community members on Tuesday.
The survey described a potential entertainment district in Norman off of Interstate 35 which would include a new arena to host games for OU men’s and women’s basketball and meets for OU women’s gymnastics, according to the survey.
The survey sought information about residents’ desires and advice regarding the entertainment district, likening the potential “mixed-use development” to The Star in Frisco, Texas, The Battery in Atlanta, Georgia, and Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas.
In 2017, the City of Norman unveiled a project to create a similarly described new entertainment district to house OU basketball and other amenities between Tecumseh and Rock Creek Roads in the University North Park area, roughly six miles from OU's campus.
The OU Foundation requested tax incentives through the University North Park tax increment district in 2018, according to the Norman Transcript. The foundation later withdrew its request in July 2018 after community members expressed opposition and a lawsuit alleging violations of the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
After an OU Board of Regents meeting in March, OU Foundation President and CEO Guy Patton said the foundation would support a new arena if the university elected to pursue the project, however, he said at the time the foundation was not discussing a new arena with OU administration. Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castiglione also discussed the potential new arena after the regents meeting, saying it was a need for the OU community.
Oklahoma men’s basketball head coach Porter Moser said he’s been involved in discussions of an updated arena since he was hired in spring 2021. Moser said it was time for the university to rethink the project in February, and OU women’s basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk’s later seconded him.
The survey asked for community input on restaurants and activities for the entertainment district in an attempt to bolster support for the new arena. The survey also listed seating options and potential ticket prices for games and events held at the arena. The arena was also said to possibly host other events, such as university ceremonies, concerts, high school sports and more pending community responses.
