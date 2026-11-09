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Norman North, Norman High to host first-round playoff matchups

Norman High vs. Putnam City West

Norman High junior wide receiver Tyler Robinson during the game against Putnam City West on Nov. 5, 2026.

Norman North and Norman High are headed to the Oklahoma high school football playoffs. Both schools learned their first-round opponents Saturday when the brackets were announced.

Norman North (7-3) will host Yukon (6-4) at Norman North High School Field at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the first round of the Class 6A-I playoffs. The Timberwolves finished fourth in District 1 with a 4-3 district record, while Yukon finished fifth in District 2 with a 2-4 record. The winner will face Jenks (7-2), who finished first in District 2, in the second round.

Norman High (6-4) will host Booker T. Washington (3-7) at Harve Collins Field at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the first round of the Class 6A-II playoffs. The Tigers finished third in District 1 with a 4-2 district record, while Booker T. Washington finished sixth in District 2 with an 0-5 district record. The winner will face Bartlesville (7-3), who finished second in District 2, in the second round.

Both Norman schools are looking to get past the opening round after being eliminated in the first round of last year's playoffs.

 

This article was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo

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